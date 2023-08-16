"All the buildings and individual parts are on floating, interconnected platforms," Olthuis says. "Small parks or squares are located at the connecting points. They are attached to the seabed by a telescoping pile to ensure that the whole city can move up and down with the tides by up to two and a half meters."

The components, largely concrete tubs, are produced in factories located close to the port, currently primarily in the Maldives, but they could also be manufactured in India, China and Sri Lanka in the future. They are brought by ship to the construction site, where they are assembled like a puzzle. Construction of the whole city is expected to take around five years, with completion slated for 2027. The first residents are expected to move within a year and a half, significantly faster than in comparable large-scale urban development projects on land.

There has been some criticism of the amount of concrete required for the buildings, since the material isn't exactly considered sustainable. But Olthuis counters that you have to look at more than just short-term sustainability. Longevity is also important. And concrete is durable and lasting. He says the floating city is being built so that it can stand for 100 years, even without any maintenance. But with regular repairs and inspections, he says 250 years would be realistic. The hope is that corals will settle on the underside of the concrete.

Olthuis says that interest in floating housing developments has grown tremendously during the past two decades of his work, a product of the climate threat becoming increasingly palpable for everyone. Furthermore, population growth is greatly increasing the pressure on many megacities. He says there's a need for many more "unusual architectural ideas" for responding wisely to the crisis rather than resorting to old and useless weapons.

Olthuis says the floating city is being watched closely by the governments of other cities threatened by rising water levels, including Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo and Shanghai. For the first time, he says, the water off the coast is no longer just a threat – it can now be viewed as an opportunity for increasing the urban area available to us and living there at much less risk.