Battling Climate Change in the Maldives A Floating City Can't Sink
What is taking shape, rising from the turquoise waters 10 minutes by boat from the Maldivian capital city of Male, will one day look something like a giant coral reef from the air. A floating city in the Indian Ocean, built on the sea with enough housing for 20,000 people.
The Maldivian government and Netherlands-based real estate developer Dutch Docklands have joined forces to design and finance the project. The components of what will soon be swimming homes, floating streets, playgrounds, schools and restaurants are being built and assembled piece by piece, like Lego bricks.
The Maldives is an archipelago of more than a thousand islands, but some 80 percent of the land on the islands is located below sea level. If the forecasts are correct and ocean level rise by a full meter by the year 2100, almost all the island groups in the Maldives could be flooded. The capital city of Male is also one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with 200,000 people crowding into an area of about 8 square kilometers. As water consumes the land, less habitable urban space will remain.
Water is a major problem in the capital city of Male, where there is regular flooding, unpredictable weather, coastal erosion and contamination of drinking water supplies.Foto: Carl Court / Getty Images
People around the world are struggling with the consequences of the climate crisis. Concerns about what the future might bring are rife: rising heat in the cities, droughts in the countryside, flooding, wildfires - it is all happening with ever greater frequency.
In the Maldives, the threat is so real and the pressure so high that policymakers have been less hesitant than elsewhere to give an unconventional solution a chance. Such as the floating city. Mohamed Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, once said in a speech at the UN Climate Change Conference: "There are those who tell us taking radical action is too difficult. There are those who tell us to give up hope. Well, I am here to tell you that we refuse to give up."
Koen Olthuis, born in 1971, studied architecture and industrial design at the Delft University of Technology. He founded Waterstudio in 2003, an architectural firm in the Netherlands that focuses on building floating structures.
The architect of that radical measure is Koen Olthuis of the Netherlands, another country perpetually threatened by water, and the water-based structures he designs have made Olthuis famous. For the past 20 years, his office Waterstudio has been working on similar plans, but the Maldives project is the first to take shape on such a large scale. "For years, we thought we could fight the water by building dikes and canals," he says in a telephone interview. "Everyone thought that as long as you fight hard enough, we could defeat nature. But the consequences of climate change have made it clear that this battle can no longer be won. We urgently need to rethink things."
Large parts of many of the islands in the Maldives archipelago are below sea level.Foto: Carl Court / Getty Images
Parts of Huraa island have been built using landfill, providing residents with temporary protection from the water.Foto: Carl Court / Getty Images
Olthuis believes rethinking means adapting to the flow of water and giving it space. The speed with which global warming is progressing and water levels are rising has surprised even many scientists. That makes it difficult to anticipate how high the next levee or the next flood wall must be, he says. As such, it is perhaps best to change course entirely and head out onto the water. A floating city, after all, cannot be flooded and cannot sink.
Critics of such unconventional designs have been quick to complain that they're too expensive to build, unaffordable for those most affected by flooding. But the project in the Maldives is so large in scale that construction costs will drop tremendously, says architect Olthuis. What is being built there, he says, is not a project for the rich. It's for ordinary people to be able to rent or buy apartments, be they taxi drivers, teachers, families or singles.
Perhaps. At between $150,000 and $250,000 per unit, the purchase prices of the homes seem more suited to the upper-middle class in the Maldives, where average annual salaries hover around $11,000.
Prior to construction, residents were asked how they thought the waterfront development should look. Accordingly, the designs are modeled on the colorful houses of fishing families that are typical in the island nation.
A virtual boat cruise through the Floating City development, which has been designed to evoke the colorful fishermen's houses in the region.Foto: Dutch Docklands Maldives / Waterstudio
The apartments are intended to be affordable for as many people as possible.Foto: Dutch Docklands Maldives / Waterstudio
A rendering of what the floating city just off the coast of Male will look like from the air.Foto: Dutch Docklands Maldives / Waterstudio
"All the buildings and individual parts are on floating, interconnected platforms," Olthuis says. "Small parks or squares are located at the connecting points. They are attached to the seabed by a telescoping pile to ensure that the whole city can move up and down with the tides by up to two and a half meters."
The components, largely concrete tubs, are produced in factories located close to the port, currently primarily in the Maldives, but they could also be manufactured in India, China and Sri Lanka in the future. They are brought by ship to the construction site, where they are assembled like a puzzle. Construction of the whole city is expected to take around five years, with completion slated for 2027. The first residents are expected to move within a year and a half, significantly faster than in comparable large-scale urban development projects on land.
There has been some criticism of the amount of concrete required for the buildings, since the material isn't exactly considered sustainable. But Olthuis counters that you have to look at more than just short-term sustainability. Longevity is also important. And concrete is durable and lasting. He says the floating city is being built so that it can stand for 100 years, even without any maintenance. But with regular repairs and inspections, he says 250 years would be realistic. The hope is that corals will settle on the underside of the concrete.
Olthuis says that interest in floating housing developments has grown tremendously during the past two decades of his work, a product of the climate threat becoming increasingly palpable for everyone. Furthermore, population growth is greatly increasing the pressure on many megacities. He says there's a need for many more "unusual architectural ideas" for responding wisely to the crisis rather than resorting to old and useless weapons.
Olthuis says the floating city is being watched closely by the governments of other cities threatened by rising water levels, including Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo and Shanghai. For the first time, he says, the water off the coast is no longer just a threat – it can now be viewed as an opportunity for increasing the urban area available to us and living there at much less risk.
