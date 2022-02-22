A Half Century after Nixon's Visit to China "Xi Is, Along with Putin, the Most Dangerous Man in the World"

Former U.S. diplomat Winston Lord participated in the momentous 1972 meeting between President Richard Nixon and Chinese leader Mao Zedong. In an interview, he examines the current state of the relationship between the superpowers and discusses what should be done about Taiwan.

in New York Interview Conducted by Bernhard Zand