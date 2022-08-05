A Journey through Contested Eastern Ukraine Many in the Donbas Feel Betrayed – By Kyiv

Myrne, which translates roughly as "peaceful settlement," was founded in 1958 for the workers of Don Fish Kombinat, a government-owned fish processing plant. Mykolayivna moved to the small town from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don 50 years ago with her childhood sweetheart Vladimir. He was a senior engineer, and she was employed as the head of human resources at the plant. They ate fish each day, swam in the lakes in summer and skated on them in winter. In autumn, they went mushrooming in the forests around them. They raised their two sons in their three-room apartment in Myrne. "We were happy here," she says. The corners of her otherwise completely expressionless mouth lift briefly.

Sasha and Serhiy, 39 and 47 years old, fled with their families to Kyiv after the war began. They now drive aid transports for their fellow Ukrainians through the country. Valentyna Mykolayivna is a stranger to their sense of home: "Your place of origin didn't matter in the Soviet Union," she says.

Her husband died four years ago and she only receives the equivalent of around 60 euros as a pension from the government. Mykolayivna lists the items from her last purchase. She notes the drugs she should take for her high blood pressure and arthritis. But she can't afford the medications.

She doesn't think much of Kyiv. Mykolayivna describes the Euro Maidan protests in Kyiv as a "U.S.-backed coup." Under Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, she says, "we at least had stability, and my pension was higher."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised many things that haven't been fulfilled, she adds. "Particularly not that he will bring peace." She says she also had Russian television reception prior to the war, but the channels from across the border are blocked now. She finds out in telephone calls with her relatives in Russia these days what people are thinking there and what is allegedly happening in Ukraine. "I don't believe the Bucha massacre really happened," Mykolayivna says.