"A Massive Opportunity" Namibia's Green Hydrogen Future

The issue of hydrogen is of similar importance to the German government, which is why Berlin, too, has appointed a commissioner of its own: Rainer Baake, a former state secretary. He has made numerous visits to Namibia – so many, in fact, that people in Windhoek simply refer to him and his Namibian counterpart as "James and Rainer," the two hydrogen commissioners who are seeking to move the project forward. Baake is not a particularly modest man, happy to boast about flying over the desert in the president’s helicopter or about the fact that he came up with the idea many years ago of making better use of solar and wind energy in Namibia. But the hydrogen project in Lüderitz, he says, "belongs to the Namibian government," a point he believes is of utmost importance. His boss, German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, also emphasized during a trip to December last November: "The last thing we can accept is a kind of green energy imperialism."

Back in Lüderitz, Elwin Gaoseb climbs into his four-wheel-drive and drives though the lagoon at low tide, a kind of shortcut. He then guides the vehicle up a steep rise and back down again into a secluded inlet. "This is where we are going to build the new port," he says, his finger pointing to a black crag. The plan calls for one large tanker to anchor here each week before then transporting the green hydrogen out into the world. The hydrogen produced here will be entirely for export, with no customer yet turning up in Namibia itself. So far, Hyphen has only made loose agreements with customers, including the German energy giant RWE. And Gaoseb has a daring idea: Why not build an oil refinery right next to the hydrogen plant?