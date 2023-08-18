"A Massive Opportunity" Namibia's Green Hydrogen Future
For our Global Societies project, reporters around the world will be writing about societal problems, sustainability and development in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The series will include features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts looking behind the curtain of globalization. The project is generously funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The masts are being stored on the grounds of the seal processing plant, of all places. There isn’t much going on at the moment in the gray industrial area of Lüderitz, a town on Namibia’s Atlantic coast. No seals are being brought in anymore, so the site was rented out for the storage of 10 red-and-white steel masts, carefully stacked up in their component parts.
Soon, they will be erected in the desert some 80 kilometers south of Lüderitz, where they will measure wind speed, solar radiation and barometric pressure day and night. The information they provide will be crucial for the operation of what is soon to take shape here in southern Namibia: one of the five largest hydrogen plants in the world. It is to include 500 wind turbines and 40 square kilometers of solar panels – and will be an investment that is equal to the country’s entire gross domestic product.
The project is being celebrated in Berlin and Windhoek as a game-changer, a giant step towards a clean-energy future. Green hydrogen, after all, is seen as a sustainable replacement for fossil fuels, and experts say that Africa is perfectly situated for its production, primarily because of the vast quantities of solar and wind power available. After all, producing hydrogen from water through the process of electrolysis requires a huge amount of electricity.
The German energy company Enertrag is heading up the project as part of a joint venture called Hyphen Hydrogen Energy. In late May, the company signed a feasibility and implementation agreement with the Namibian government, with production slated to begin in 2027 of a million tons per year of green ammonia, a derivative produced from green hydrogen. Before that happens, Hyphen must find a suitable site and complete and review the environmental impact.
Elwin Gaoseb, personal assistant to the mayor of Lüderitz, stands in front of the metal masts that will hold various weather sensors.Foto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
Elwin Gaoseb, personal assistant to the mayor of Lüderitz, pushes up his sunglasses, lights a cigarette and takes a close look at the masts. Turning to a worker, he asks if they were produced in Namibia. "No, they’re from South Africa," comes the answer. "Can’t we make things like that too?" Gaoseb mumbles to himself.
It’s a critical question, and one that many others are also asking themselves: How can Namibia profit from this project? And how might Lüderitz benefit, a town where German troops once operated a deadly concentration camp in their war of extermination against the Nama and Herero during colonial rule, which ultimately turned into genocide .
The project has no shortage of critics in Namibia. Non-governmental organizations have said the bidding process lacked transparency and was incomplete and that the government has not provided details of the deal to the public at large. "When a project starts like that, it’s a giant warning sign," says Graham Hopwood, director of the Institute for Public Policy Research in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia. Concerns about corruption are significant and past scandals have not been forgotten.
James Mnyupe, an adviser to the president and the Namibian government’s official green hydrogen commissioner, is having lunch at the upscale Hilton Hotel in Windhoek. He quickly finishes his meal and then takes out his touchscreen tablet. A former fund manager, Mnyupe earned a handsome salary in the private sector before joining the staff of President Hage Geingob. Now, green hydrogen is his passion, and he wants to move things forward as quickly as possible.
Presidential adviser James Mnyupe speaks passionately about the benefits of hydrogen.Foto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
The slim 38-year-old flips through a presentation, drawing lines and arrows on the images, connecting the solar farm with the new port on the coast, circling important assertions and rapidly moving from slide to slide. At the speed he is moving, it’s not easy to follow. But his basic message is crystal clear: "This project is a massive opportunity for Namibia." If everything goes as planned, green hydrogen could make up a fifth of the country's current revenues.
Mnyupe is clearly annoyed by the criticism that the project has attracted, as though he is unable to understand why somebody wouldn’t share his enthusiasm. The tendering process that awarded the contract to Hyphen? "Everything was completely above-board. The best offer received the contract!" Transparency? "We even have a website for the project where everything is precisely explained!" The risk of corruption? "If we notice anything, we’ll take steps immediately!" The project is so important to the Namibian state that Windhoek is seeking to buy a 24-percent stake in Hyphen, and the European Investment Bank has offered the country a loan to do so. If everything goes well, in other words, revenues will flow in – in the form of taxes, fees and returns on the investment in Hyphen. If things go wrong, however, sovereign debt will be the result.
Desert as far as the eye can see: This is where the Hyphen project is to be built.Foto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
The issue of hydrogen is of similar importance to the German government, which is why Berlin, too, has appointed a commissioner of its own: Rainer Baake, a former state secretary. He has made numerous visits to Namibia – so many, in fact, that people in Windhoek simply refer to him and his Namibian counterpart as "James and Rainer," the two hydrogen commissioners who are seeking to move the project forward. Baake is not a particularly modest man, happy to boast about flying over the desert in the president’s helicopter or about the fact that he came up with the idea many years ago of making better use of solar and wind energy in Namibia. But the hydrogen project in Lüderitz, he says, "belongs to the Namibian government," a point he believes is of utmost importance. His boss, German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, also emphasized during a trip to December last November: "The last thing we can accept is a kind of green energy imperialism."
Back in Lüderitz, Elwin Gaoseb climbs into his four-wheel-drive and drives though the lagoon at low tide, a kind of shortcut. He then guides the vehicle up a steep rise and back down again into a secluded inlet. "This is where we are going to build the new port," he says, his finger pointing to a black crag. The plan calls for one large tanker to anchor here each week before then transporting the green hydrogen out into the world. The hydrogen produced here will be entirely for export, with no customer yet turning up in Namibia itself. So far, Hyphen has only made loose agreements with customers, including the German energy giant RWE. And Gaoseb has a daring idea: Why not build an oil refinery right next to the hydrogen plant?
Soon, a new port is to take shape here where large hydrogen tankers can dock.Foto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
Cormorants on a rock near the proposed site of the new port in Lüderitz, with the sleepy town lying on the other side of the inletFoto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
James Mnyupe in Windhoek isn’t particularly fond of such ideas, preferring instead to speak about renewable energy – a green Namibia that is a pioneer in climate protection technologies. But the truth is that an oil boom has also erupted in Lüderitz. Several drilling ships are currently anchored off the coast and are still in the exploration process, but findings thus far have been promising, and the next several years will see a rapid expansion of fossil fuel extraction. All of which has made Lüderitz a capital of both green energy and the oil industry.
Elwin Gaoseb says that people have already begun flocking to the city in the hopes of making a buck. The population, listed as 12,000 in the last census in 2011, is constantly growing, he says. Or, as his boss, the mayor, puts it: "It’s like putting a gemstone on the table and all the flies come buzzing." The expectation is that the town’s population will explode once oil and hydrogen production have begun. For the construction of the Hyphen facilities alone, the company says, some 15,000 workers will be needed. Fully 90 percent of them are to come from Namibia. New settlements must be built, new streets laid out and a new power grid erected. The German Development Ministry has pledged 6 million euros in assistance, money that will go in part to preparing the city administration for the huge task ahead of it.
The German company Enertrag is certain that the town will benefit from the project for many years to come. Among the benefits will be the surplus electricity, which will be fed into the grid, and the desalination plant, water from which will also supply Lüderitz.
Susan Ndjaleka has her office on the main street through town, just behind the port. She's a bit out of breath, having just returned from the townships where she was visiting with victims of the flooding. Ndjaleka is head district councilwoman from ǃNamiǂNûs, the constituency that includes Lüderitz. The constituency was renamed in 2013, with the new appellation stemming from the language originally spoken in the region. Ndjaleka’s job is to keep things running in town. She asks an assistant to fetch a document, and he quickly returns just a short time later. "Public Notice," it reads in slightly blurry printing. A town meeting has been scheduled for Sunday to discuss with the populace how they might benefit from the hydrogen and oil boom.
There have already been two large informational events in Lüderitz, with the president of the country even showing up for one of them. It was packed. Still, many of those who live in the townships don’t yet feel as though they are a part of it. "We now have to go around town and educate people," says Ndjaleka. "That hasn’t yet happened enough." She is hopeful but is also concerned that Lüderitz won’t actually reap sufficient benefits from the projects. The oil companies have already brought some of their own workers into town. "Almost all of them are from other countries. Hardly anyone from here," Ndjaleka complains. She hopes to establish training centers in town to qualify people from the townships for the jobs.
Elwin Gaoseb is now guiding his car over the potholed streets out of the city, heading for the desert. At first glance, it looks as though nothing could survive here: It hardly ever rains, temperatures sink below zero at night and dust blows through the air. In fact, though, it is considered to be a hotspot of biodiversity, particularly because of the rare plants that call it home. That also explains why intense criticism of the hydrogen project has come from environmentalists and conservationists. Enertrag is aware of the concerns and has insisted that it will avoid sensitive areas during construction, adding that environmental impact studies will indicate areas where it is safe to build.
The area surrounding Lüderitz looks unforgiving at first glance, but it is home to numerous rare plants.Foto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
A security post on the road to the proposed site of the Hyphen green hydrogen projectFoto: Tommy Trenchard / DER SPIEGEL
Gaoseb drives past Kolmannskuppe, the abandoned diamond settlement. "We need a strategy for the next 40 years and beyond to avoid producing a new Kolmannskuppe," he says. He then makes a right turn into the "Sperrgebiet," or "restricted area" that still goes by its old German name. It was originally sealed off for diamond mining, but today the vast area is a national park. And it is precisely here where the wind and solar park is to be built.
