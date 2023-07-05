A New Right Test Laboratory The Onerous Abortion Laws of Paraguay
For our Global Societies project, reporters around the world will be writing about societal problems, sustainability and development in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The series will include features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts looking behind the curtain of globalization. The project is generously funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Forgiving is the hardest part. The girls must forgive themselves, but also the men who impregnated them, because those who are unable to forgive, poison their own souls, explains the old man. Swarms of mosquitos are buzzing around in the stuffy chapel with its yellow-painted walls and heavy wooden cross hanging over the altar. Hands trembling, Oscar Avila points to a statue of the Virgin Mary. She too, he said, became pregnant at age 12 – still a child, but a woman nonetheless.
Of the roughly 240 women they have cared for until delivery, not a single one has died, he says. The youngest, Avila adds, was just nine years old. He sounds proud.
Casa Rosa María in the Paraguayan capital of Asunción: The pregnant girls who end up here are only allowed to go out with a chaperone.Foto: Jazmin Delgado
From the outside, the Casa Rosa María is an inconspicuous brick building located in the Recoleta neighborhood of Asunción, the capital of Paraguay. Torn mosquito screens hang in the windows while razor wire tops the wall surrounding the structure. Inside, pale-faced girls with huge bellies hurry through the hallways. For the last 22 years, pregnant girls aged 17 and below have been brought here, many of them victims of abuse, incest and violence. State authorities send girls here as well – and they are forced here to carry their children to term.
"When they see their babies for the first time," Avila gushes in the chapel, "then they love them. Even if the baby has the father’s face."
A pregnant girl in the kitchen at Casa Rosa María in AsunciónFoto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
The darkest dystopia of anti-feminist fundamentalists is reality in Paraguay. Those who become pregnant are required by law to give birth. Abortions are strictly prohibited, with the only exceptions being situations of acute danger to the mother’s life. On average, nine children between the age of 10 and 14 give birth in the country each week, while young mothers dying during childbirth is a recurring problem. As is the sexual abuse of children: Paraguay has just 7.5 million residents, yet 10 cases of child molestation were reported every single day last year. The number of unreported cases is almost certainly far higher.
Paraguay, located right in the middle of South America, has always been extremely conservative, but it has recently turned into a cultural battlefield on which illiberal forces generally have the upper hand. In 2017, it became one of the first countries in the world to introduce a "registry for unborn lives," where babies that died in the womb are recorded. That same year, Paraguay also became the first country to ban the concept of gender, and even the word itself, from the school curriculum. Both steps weren’t just backed by local lobbying groups. Evangelical organizations from the U.S. also provided their support.
The example of Paraguay demonstrates how powerful international actors have formed a network to promote an agenda opposed to any form of societal progress. The activist Mirta Moragas refers to her homeland as a "test laboratory for the ideas of the anti-rights movement." Increasingly, Paraguay is becoming a blueprint for the vision of a fundamentalist Christian country in which the church and state merge together – and redefine human rights in the process.
Prayer is a major part of the daily lives of the girls currently living at Casa Rosa María.Foto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
Evening has fallen in Casa Rosa María, the courtyard bathed in a pale light. A quiet young woman with delicate facial features serves mate tea to Avila. She used to live here, and now she is visiting with her eight-year-old son, the child of her stepfather.
Over at the next table, a 12-year-old collapses in tears, crying so hard that her entire body shakes – her freckled, child-like face, her swollen breasts and her immense belly swelling beneath her T-shirt and flowered pants. She is from the countryside and seven months pregnant. She arrived yesterday, and she wants nothing more than to go back home.
Journalists, though, are not permitted to speak with the girls at Casa Rosa María – due to the risk, it is said, that such conversations could retraumatize them.
Those who end up here are only allowed to leave with an escort. Mobile phones are prohibited and so is sleeping two to a room, because of the danger of "the development of lesbian couples," as the aging Avila explains, his index finger held high. The days are filled first and foremost with prayer, and a pastor visits every day. Teachers also come by to ensure that the girls receive an education.
In the evening, they are allowed to watch television, but soap operas are strictly forbidden, since they're filled with tales of lechery and adultery. "If they turn that on …" The old man groans twice – "ahh, ahh" – before continuing. Such shows, he says, are a terrible influence and encourage the girls to have sex. Fathers in Paraguay may frequently be absent, he says, but men are everywhere.
Casa Rosa María was originally founded by Catholics, and it is financed by donations. The people who work here view it as a charitable facility. "When the girls get here, we first have to explain to them that they can no longer run and jump around," says Cilsa Vera de Melgarejo with a shake of the head. She works here together with Avila. The current group, she says, is "extremely rebellious," adding that their primary focus is on protecting their babies. "We’re saving lives here." She is wearing rosary beads around her neck and is proud of the three meals she cooks for the girls each day. They are also allowed to eat whatever they like between meals.
Meanwhile, Avila lays his trembling hands on the foreheads of the journalists, one after the other, and begins to pray out loud.
The Casa Rosa María, where pregnant girls are kept until they give birth, is full of statues of the Virgin Mary.Foto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
How, one wonders, is it possible that a state would place underage girls in an institution like this?
Paraguay is one of the poorest countries in the region, and for decades – apart from a brief intermezzo – it has been governed by the conservative Colorado Party, which also won the most recent election. Pregnant girls in the countryside often don’t have enough to eat, and medical care isn’t universally available either. Placing them in institutions has a long tradition, and only after they give birth are they allowed to leave. It used to be that many of them would be placed in middle-class families as maids, so-called criadas, after giving birth where they would take care of the housework. In return, they would be able to attend school. Sometimes, their children would be adopted by the families.
Recently, says the country’s minister responsible for children and youth, the government reformed the system of the "shelters." Now, instead of overflowing hostels, they have introduced a kind of "family model." A maximum of six girls are cared for by a kind of surrogate mother and father.
The minister, Teresa Martínez Acosta, a corpulent woman in a colorful blouse, is suffering from a bad cold, but has made her way into the ministry for our interview despite the illness. The issues we wish to discuss are important to her. She has been fighting against the sexual abuse of children for years, she says. Such abuse, she says, was long considered to be more or less normal in Paraguay, almost as part of the culture, with children frequently being seen as mere objects. Her ministry has been working on "de-normalization," but is running up against significant resistance.
A national action plan developed by her ministry in November 2020 to strengthen the rights of children and adolescents, she says, was successfully besieged by the churches and the New Right – some here call them the "Talibanos" – and ultimately discarded. As a consequence, the very existence of her ministry was called into question. She was forced to defend herself and her ministry in an eight-hour parliamentary hearing – despite the fact that she herself is a member of the Colorado Party.
Experts are convinced that the country needs a comprehensive sex-education program of the kind included in Acosta’s program. Instead, though, a decree issued by the Education Ministry in 2017 remains in effect banning the "dissemination and use of printed or digital materials referencing gender theory and/or gender ideology" in public schools. The education minister at the time also promised to burn books in public to make his position on the issue clear. Since then, schools are only allowed to offer an extremely reduced, purely biological sex-education program.
A demonstration against violence against women in Asunción in 2022Foto: Marta Escurra / picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS
The decree wasn’t just backed by the ultra-conservatives in Paraguay itself. They also received help from Christian and New Right organizations in the United States. According to research conducted by openDemocracy, 20 such groups are active in Latin America, including the powerful Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian legal advocacy group which invests millions of dollars around the world each year to finance relevant legal proceedings and to eliminate sexual and reproductive rights. The international branch of the ADF has praised Paraguay in a country report for its strict ban on abortion and urges that it "resist calls to liberalize access to abortion."
From 2007 to 2018, the group is thought to have spent at least $44 million in South America. When Amnesty International and the United Nations criticized Paraguay for its reproductive policies, the ADF assembled a catalog of arguments for defenders of the "gender ban." The catalog pointed out, for example, that the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women is not legally binding, and also noted that there is no legal requirement to teach schoolchildren that men and women have equal rights.
The most recent source of contention is money from the European Union for reforming the country’s education system. Evangelical pastor Miguel Ortigoza, one of the loudest voices in the country, would like to block the funding, saying it represents an "attack on Paraguay’s sovereignty." International organizations, including the EU, he says, want to force their globalist agenda onto the country and undermine Paraguayan culture. In Paraguay, he says, parents still have the authority over their children and can decide what they learn – and sex education would "disrupt the child’s harmonious development." Those who distribute condoms and inform teenagers about sex, he says, shouldn’t be surprised when teenage girls have sex and become pregnant. Ortigoza is a frequent visitor to the Education Ministry and is also a representative for an organization that advocates for "parental rights," a further shibboleth of the New Right. He is also the representative for Capitol Ministries in Paraguay, a Christian lobby group in the United States.
Women’s rights activists in Paraguay report threats, scratched up cars and secretly taken photos. "We are going backwards instead of forwards," complains child-welfare activist Norma Benítez, adding that there are certain things that it is illegal to even say. Ana Portillo Martínez, a teacher, says: "I cannot tell my children how the world works if I am not allowed to address issues like the patriarchy, gender roles and discrimination." It is, she says, a system that promotes abuse.
There are several altars in this hospital where pregnant women receive care.Foto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
Paraguay is also a country where it is more difficult to speak with victims of sexual abuse than almost anywhere else in the world.
María Amarilla, a 20-year-old with big brown eyes, is one of the very few willing to talk. She now studies medicine in Buenos Aires and we speak via video chat. She says that when she was 11 years old, she was sexually abused and threatened by her uncle. For many years, she didn’t tell anybody about it. "I didn’t know that it was wrong," she says.
At school, she had almost no sexual education at all – a "complete lack of information," as she says. The subject was only addressed by the visit from the evangelical organization Decisiones, she says, during which the schoolchildren were told that women who have abortions are violating the law. The group also focused on the sins of girls and the clothes they wore – and, she says, the girls were given a paper to sign in which they promised to remain virgins until marriage.
When she turned 15, she told her mother about the abuse she had suffered, and her mother supported her in filing a criminal complaint. Soon, everybody in town knew about her case. Some members of the family leveled accusations against her and asked her why she had visited her uncle at such a late hour. Ultimately, her uncle spent two years in prison. "Now, he is free, and happy," Amarilla says. He goes to birthdays and other family events, while she stays away. But she doesn’t regret speaking up. "It was important to me to encourage other girls and also to warn others about him," she says.
As statue of a fetus on a central square of the Paraguayan capital of AsunciónFoto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
On a central square in Asunción, there is a sculpture of a giant fetus with closed eyes and an umbilical cord protruding out of its belly to form a ring, symbolizing the uterus. It is called "The Miracle of Life." Following Paraguay’s example, a number of other countries in Latin America have also introduced a registry for the unborn, including Chile. According to openDemocracy, parts of the law were apparently copied straight from the Paraguayan original. "Paraguay is small and unimportant, nobody pays any attention," says Moragas, the human rights activist. "But the things that work here can be transposed to other countries."
The day is slowly coming to an end in a poor town just south of Asunción, and the mosquitos are becoming more aggressive. Aleli Talavera, 26, steps out of the door of the bare-brick home where she lives – and of which she is a bit ashamed. She is wearing sweatpants and she looks exhausted as she collects a couple of buckets and old plastic chairs so we can sit down. She laughs, a bit too loud, but grows quieter and quieter as our conversation progresses.
She got pregnant at 16 from her boyfriend at the time, and her religious family was outraged, and they brought her against her will to an institution for girls. She was able to eat for free at the institution, and she was taught how to change diapers and wash babies. She has a single photo from the period, showing a smiling girl with a huge belly beneath a blue dress.
Aleli Talavera got pregnant at the age of 16 from her boyfriend at the time.Foto: Mayeli Villalba / DER SPIEGEL
When her son was a month old, she had to leave the institution, and she returned to her mother, where she still lives today. The child’s father, she says, never wanted to see the baby. "I was unable to live the life I had wanted to live," she says. Because of the pregnancy, she says, her future has become darker and much more difficult.
She used to enjoy math at school and had hoped to study pharmaceuticals. She hopes that she still might be able to one day. "I need it, for myself," she says quietly as she fiddles with a scrunchy. But at least she only has one child, she says.
Every morning, she gets up at 3:30 a.m., walks to the bus stop for the trip into the city, where she works for a cleaning company. She starts cleaning at 6 a.m. in the Education Ministry. She comes home at 5 p.m. The company, she says, only pays her the minimum wage – 2,530,000 guarani, or around 320 euros, per month – on paper. In reality, she gets about a third less than that.
"I don’t have a choice," she says.
She says she would love to make it possible for her son to play soccer, but she can’t afford the club fees. She doesn’t receive any assistance from the state.
This piece is part of the Global Societies series. The project runs for three years and is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Global Societies series involves journalists reporting in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe on injustices, societal challenges and sustainable development in a globalized world. A selection of the features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts, which originally appear in DER SPIEGEL’s Foreign Desk section, will also appear in the Global Societies section of DER SPIEGEL International. The project is initially scheduled to run for three years and receives financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.