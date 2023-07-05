A New Right Test Laboratory The Onerous Abortion Laws of Paraguay

Paraguay is also a country where it is more difficult to speak with victims of sexual abuse than almost anywhere else in the world.

María Amarilla, a 20-year-old with big brown eyes, is one of the very few willing to talk. She now studies medicine in Buenos Aires and we speak via video chat. She says that when she was 11 years old, she was sexually abused and threatened by her uncle. For many years, she didn’t tell anybody about it. "I didn’t know that it was wrong," she says.

At school, she had almost no sexual education at all – a "complete lack of information," as she says. The subject was only addressed by the visit from the evangelical organization Decisiones, she says, during which the schoolchildren were told that women who have abortions are violating the law. The group also focused on the sins of girls and the clothes they wore – and, she says, the girls were given a paper to sign in which they promised to remain virgins until marriage.

When she turned 15, she told her mother about the abuse she had suffered, and her mother supported her in filing a criminal complaint. Soon, everybody in town knew about her case. Some members of the family leveled accusations against her and asked her why she had visited her uncle at such a late hour. Ultimately, her uncle spent two years in prison. "Now, he is free, and happy," Amarilla says. He goes to birthdays and other family events, while she stays away. But she doesn’t regret speaking up. "It was important to me to encourage other girls and also to warn others about him," she says.