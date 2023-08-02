German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Senegal last May. The visit was remarkable. The chancellor said that it makes sense to "intensively pursue" a partnership for gas extraction. Berlin is under pressure to find alternatives to Russian natural gas, and the West African nation is potentially prepared to help fill the void.

Senegal President Macky Sall and his cabinet currently have their pick of European partners: France, Portugal, Poland, Italy – all are currently vying for his country's natural gas, even though it's not even ready for production.

This despite the fact that, as recently as last year, European governments called for a shift to renewable energies on the African continent. Sall was always against it, anyway. At the UN General Assembly, Senegal's president said: "The continent that is contributing the least to pollution and is the furthest behind in industrialization should extract its natural resources." After all, he said, Europe had done this decades ago, and now, despite their past warnings, the Europeans want to immediately extract Senegalese gas. Necessity, it turns out, is preventing the transition to green energy.

Petrosen head Ly looks out over the Atlantic from the chic Terrou-Bi Hotel in Dakar. He doesn't accept the criticism from the Saint Louis fishermen. "The anger of the people affected is above all a communication problem," he claims. "The site where the gas platform is located wasn't even a fishing ground."

But the discontent in Senegal is widespread, and it's not just coming from Moustapha Dieng and his fellow fishermen. The GTA project had been overshadowed by claims of corruption from the start. There is great concern in the country that only the elite will profit from the windfall of resources. Greenpeace has warned of an incalculable risk for the ecosystem given that important protected marine areas are located near the gas facilities.