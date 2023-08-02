The Race for Resources China and Russia Are Beating the West in Africa
African leaders don't often travel by train. But in mid-June, four heads of government from Africa boarded a train in Poland headed for Ukraine. In a group photo, the travelers look a bit lost in the imposing compartment, with only the leader of the mission, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, offering a contented smile.
The delegation traveling with Ramaphosa wanted to achieve what many large and middle powers had thus far failed to accomplish: to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Africans met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and later with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
The African initiative didn't produce a breakthrough, but from the perspective of Ramaphosa and his colleagues from Senegal, Uganda and Congo, among others, it was a success, if only because of the images it produced. Their message: We Africans no longer just look on helplessly, we get involved. Heads of state from the global north used to come to Africa to mediate crises and conflicts, but now it's the other way around.
Russian and South African presidents Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019: The Kremlin has been aggressively courting Africa.Foto: Sergei Chirikov / REUTERS
The trip is an example the continent's growing self-confidence and desire to decisively get rid of its reputation as a passive recipient of development aid.
Despite their claim to be pursuing "policy at eye level," Western nations are still searching for the right way of dealing with this emerging partner, and Africa often still isn't taken seriously.
But nearly all major powers are showing a huge interest in Africa, not just because of the war in Ukraine. The continent, once largely perceived as a trouble spot, is now increasingly seen as a strategic partner.
Moscow is sending Wagner mercenaries to, among other countries, Mali, where they are propping up the junta, to the dismay of former colonial power France. The European Union and the United States have launched a charm offensive on the continent to avoid losing more countries to Russia and China.
Raw materials from Africa – oil and gas, but also lithium and cobalt – are becoming increasingly important. Heads of state and companies from around the world are lining up in countries like Senegal, Congo and Namibia. China, Turkey and now Europe are trying to build up influence in Africa through infrastructure projects. Some are speaking of a new "scramble for Africa" – a reference to the colonial conquests in the 19th and 20th centuries and the bloc politics of the Cold War.
But one thing is different now, as the leaders' peace mission in Russia and Ukraine show – the African countries are now self-confident. They can choose their partners and are doing so. It matters who makes the best offer: Russia, China, the U.S., the EU – in many cases, it's less a question of ideology than of cost-benefit calculations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is aggressively courting the Africans. He is not expected to attend a meeting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – the so-called BRICS countries – in Johannesburg in late August. He is apparently concerned that the host could execute an arrest warrant against him from the International Criminal Court. But this Thursday, he will host representatives from around 50 African states, including 17 heads of the state and government, at a summit in St. Petersburg.
The Europeans don't seem to have found an answer yet to this shift, having for decades primarily seen Africa as a boogieman full of potential migrants. The new race for Africa is a global power shift – with an open outcome.
The ceiling tiles in Manono's community hall are rotten. There is a crack in the concrete floor. There is no electricity, so the organizers have set up a generator outside, which powers the speaker and microphone inside. But most participants at this event don't need microphones, they are voicing their concerns loudly. In Manono's "Grande Salle," in southeastern Congo, the issue at hand is global geopolitics. It is about who will have access to the metal of the future: "The Chinese" or "the ones from the West." The residents of Manono and the employees of the Australian mining company AVZ Minerals have gathered here. The company, which wants to mine lithium, set up the meeting.
Lithium is one of the most sought-after raw materials in the world, and experts believe that demand will far exceed supply. Lithium is used in battery production and is necessary for the transition to green energies. Geologists believe that the world's largest lithium deposit could lie under Manono, untapped. "Manono can play a significant role in meeting the world's demand for lithium," says Nigel Ferguson, the CEO of AVZ Minerals. Some believe that whoever controls Manono might have a say in the prices on the global markets.
AVZ CEO Nigel Ferguson
Africa is full of raw materials that the rest of the world depends on – lithium, cobalt but also gold and diamonds. The world' largest deposit of platinum is also on the continent. Ever since the revival of nuclear energy in many places, uranium is once again in demand, and eyes are turning especially to Namibia and Niger, which are home to large deposits. In short, the global north's industrial growth wouldn't be possible without Africa.
Colonial powers ruthlessly exploited the continent's resources and shipped them to Europe. After the countries' independence, this carried on: Countries from the north profited, leaving behind poverty and environmental damage, as well as a frequently corrupt elite. By contrast, China, which is increasingly investing in mines in Africa, and Russia, which exploits the raw materials in countries like the Central African Republic, are comparatively new to the game.
Workers in Congo: Africa is full of raw materials that the rest of the world depends on.Foto: Arsene Mpiana / DER SPIEGEL
Female miners in Congo: Companies in the global north profit from the operations, but the people living in the countries where the mines are located are saddled with poverty and environmental damage.Foto:
Arsene Mpiana / DER SPIEGEL
It remains the continent's paradox that resource-rich countries are often the poorest, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo. Decades of civil war, driven by greed for raw materials, have destabilized the country. These days, the fight for the raw materials is rarely fought with weapons but with more subtle methods, as Manono shows.
The residents of the small town could be living in wealth, but they aren't, and that's why they assembled in the community hall early this year to vent their anger. "Why hasn't anything happened?" one resident yells. "We want to work," another says.
Balthazar Tshiseke sits in front of the angry crowd in a white T-shirt and a white baseball cap. Thiseke heads Dathcom, a joint venture that was meant to have been extracting lithium from the ground for the past year. He gets his salary from AVZ minerals, the Australians who hold a majority stake in Dathcom. The attendees call him "directeur." He patiently listens to the tirades, occasionally nodding. His voice is firm as he says, "the government simply isn't giving us the mining license. We aren't allowed to mine anything yet."
Dathcom director Balthazar Tshiseke: "The government simply isn't giving us the mining license."Foto: Arsene Mpiana / DER SPIEGEL
The Australians found large amounts of lithium-rich rock in Manono in 2018. Because it's expensive to mine the metal, they teamed up with another company, in which the Chinese battery giant CATL has a stake. For $240 million, the Chinese were promised a 24-percent stake in the Dathcom joint lithium venture. "We would have loved to have worked with European or American companies, but unfortunately, they're afraid of investing in countries like Congo," says AVZ head Ferguson.
Europe and the U.S. are afraid of losing influence in Africa. But nobody wants to invest large amounts of money in an instable country. According to experts, most of Congo's raw materials exports go to China. "Chinese President Xi Jinping has issued the directive: Go out and get what you can. And now we're experiencing exactly that," says Ferguson.
In the meantime, another Chinese company has tried to obtain shares in Dathcom against AVZ's will. The Chinese might be benefiting from their close political connections in the capital city, Kinshasa. There are suspicions that the Congolese government is in part withholding the mining license to wear down the Australians.
The subject in the Grande Salle has now turned to major political issues. "It's about who is in charge here, the people from the West or the Chinese!" one participant says. "We don't want the Chinese!" others yell. Balthazar Thiseke nods approvingly. The event has been a success for him, with the residents of Manono coming together to support the Australian company. But it is only a small triumph, given that the government in Kinshasa has the upper hand. And there, Beijing is still a welcome partner.
It is now questionable whether AVZ will ever get a license for Manono. The Congolese mining minister did not answer a request for comment from DER SPIEGEL. For the people of Manono, the battle for the raw material of the future is leaving behind one thing above all else: frustration.
A wave washes water on board the wooden pirogue, flooding the floor. Moustapha Dieng calmly leans against a wooden plank. He's wearing a wool hat, his shaggy beard turning grey. In the village of Guet Ndar, they merely call him "father." He's the chairman of the Association of Traditional Fishermen in Senegal.
Dieng has fought many battles in his life – against storms and tides, against the trawlers from China. But his adversaries have never been as powerful as they are now. He has declared war against the world's biggest oil and gas companies. He pilots his pirogue toward a monster of steel and concrete weighing tons. At the end of the year, gas is to be extracted here, and a large part of the facilities are already in place.
Fisherman Moustapha Dieng: "Look how they're just waiting here!"Foto: Carmen Abd Ali / Inland / DER SPIEGEL
A large deposit of the fossil fuel was discovered under the seabed in 2015 on the border between Senegal and Mauritania. Since then, the two countries have been working together to produce it and are hoping to derive billions in revenue. The natural gas is to be extracted for at least 30 years, with the profits shared by energy giants BP and Kosmos together with Senegalese and Mauritanian state-owned companies.
"Look how they're just waiting here!" the captain shouts, pointing first to the left at a ship of the Senegalese Coast Guard, and then to the right, toward the horizon, where a further ship of the Mauritanian Coast Guard is anchored. "If we keep going, they'll probably arrest us." Even though there is no buoy or markings, this is where the exclusion zone around the GTA gas platform begins, 500 meters in every direction. "It's exactly where we caught the most fish," Dieng says.
Thierno Seydou Ly is familiar with these complaints, he hears them on a regular basis. The general director of Petrosen, the state oil and gas company, speaks in an interview in a hotel in the capital of Dakar. It's important to him that his message is understood, so he expresses himself in a calm manner. "Gas is an enormous opportunity for our country," he says, "also because there is a huge need for new producers as a result of the war in Ukraine." Senegal is thus trying to fast track its way to becoming a gas nation. Processes that normally take years need to be completed in months. "At the moment, everyone is knocking on our door," says Ly.
Petrosen General Director Thierno Ly: "Gas is an enormous opportunity for our country."Foto: Carmen Abd Ali / Inland / DER SPIEGEL
A fossil-fuel boom has broken out in many African countries. In Uganda, the French company Total wants to extract oil in a nature preserve together with a Chinese state company. There are plans for a pipeline that can transport the oil through the Tanzanian Serengeti to the Indian Ocean. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, oil fields are being auctioned off to the highest bidders. Drilling is also taking place off the southern coast of Namibia, where several platforms are already installed in the water, even though the country is presenting itself as a trailblazer in the green energy revolution. Countries are taking what they can.
Many projects are still in the early stages, but hopes on the continent are high, as is the interest of oil and gas corporations from industrialized nations. In 2021, the African countries altogether produced 260 billion cubic meters of gas. According to the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries, that volume is expected to rise to as much as 585 billion cubic meters by 2050.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was in Senegal last May. The visit was remarkable. The chancellor said that it makes sense to "intensively pursue" a partnership for gas extraction. Berlin is under pressure to find alternatives to Russian natural gas, and the West African nation is potentially prepared to help fill the void.
Senegal President Macky Sall and his cabinet currently have their pick of European partners: France, Portugal, Poland, Italy – all are currently vying for his country's natural gas, even though it's not even ready for production.
This despite the fact that, as recently as last year, European governments called for a shift to renewable energies on the African continent. Sall was always against it, anyway. At the UN General Assembly, Senegal's president said: "The continent that is contributing the least to pollution and is the furthest behind in industrialization should extract its natural resources." After all, he said, Europe had done this decades ago, and now, despite their past warnings, the Europeans want to immediately extract Senegalese gas. Necessity, it turns out, is preventing the transition to green energy.
Petrosen head Ly looks out over the Atlantic from the chic Terrou-Bi Hotel in Dakar. He doesn't accept the criticism from the Saint Louis fishermen. "The anger of the people affected is above all a communication problem," he claims. "The site where the gas platform is located wasn't even a fishing ground."
But the discontent in Senegal is widespread, and it's not just coming from Moustapha Dieng and his fellow fishermen. The GTA project had been overshadowed by claims of corruption from the start. There is great concern in the country that only the elite will profit from the windfall of resources. Greenpeace has warned of an incalculable risk for the ecosystem given that important protected marine areas are located near the gas facilities.
A cargo ship off the coast of Senegal: There is great concern in the country that only the elite will profit from the windfall of resources.Foto: Carmen Abd Ali / Inland / DER SPIEGEL
Senegal's government isn't letting itself be fazed. Elections are scheduled for 2024, the country is grappling with debt and the rising cost of living is becoming a problem. Against that backdrop, the new government revenues are coming at a convenient time. "We're certainly not going to become Qatar or the Emirates, but gas and oil could be huge drivers of Senegal's development," says Ty.
Germany and France have just signed an agreement to develop renewable energies together with Senegal. More than 2 billion euros are at stake, with fossil fuels to be gradually replaced by solar energy, among other sources. Gas is described as a transitional technology in the agreement, but the Green Party has ensured that no German tax money is to flow into its extraction. This restraint has its price: The West could now have to wait at the back of the line. Africa isn't waiting for Europe – the Africans moved on years ago.
A few months before his biggest victory thus far, the lawyer and activist Drissa Meminta steps up to a lectern in a courtyard in Bamako, the capital of Mali. He's wearing a dark-blue suit with a breast pocket handkerchief. Around him, in a semi-circle, his fellow members of the anti-colonial, pro-Russian Yerewolo movement have gathered for an internal meeting. A banner displays their goal in the national colors: "The liberation of Mali."
Meminta recalls what his movement has achieved so far. It helped bring the military junta to power in 2021, which helped spur the withdrawal of the French military one year later. Now, he wants the United Nations peacekeepers to leave the country as well. "It has to be the aspiration of every country to take its fate into its own hands," says Meminta.
As it turns out, the UN declared a short time later that their MINUSMA peace mission would come to an end this year.
The decision represents a turning point for the relationship between Mali and the international community. In 2013, France began sending soldiers to help the government in Bamako fight against Islamist terror. In the context of the BARKHANE antiterrorism operation, they stationed up to 5,100 soldiers in the Sahel region. The international community established MINUSMA in 2013, with a mandate for 12,600 blue-helmet soldiers, including some from Germany.
Nevertheless, the stabilization of Mali proved impossible. Ever larger parts of the country fell under the de facto control of the jihadists. Elements of the military carried out a coup against the government in 2020 and 2021.
What is happening in Mali is tantamount to a changing of the guard: The Europeans are leaving; with the Russians arriving in their place. Up to 1,600 mercenaries belonging to the Wagner Group are already stationed in Mali, and their influence is growing.
Yerewolo leader Meminta has welcomed the development. European diplomats, meanwhile, are convinced that his movement is being financed with money from Russia. "Anyone can come here and do business, so long as they respect the sovereignty, independence and interests of our country," he says.
An adviser to the Central African president
Long before the Wagner militia, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, waged war in Ukraine, it served as an instrument with which the Kremlin could expand its influence in Africa. Wagner mercenaries are supporting the warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya. In Sudan, they run gold mines together with the warlord Hemeti. The Wagner network is active in at least a dozen African countries. No other state has as many bilateral agreements with governments on the continent as Russia. And no other country sells more weapons to sub-Saharan Africa.
The Russian government recently announced plans to compensate African countries for the loss of Ukrainian wheat – a loss caused, admittedly, by Russia's decision to opt out of the existing agreement. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin repeated the promise shortly before the Africa Summit in St. Petersburg this week.
Moscow is spreading the propaganda that it is the former colonial powers, like France, who are exploiting the continent, while the Russians themselves are aiming for a more equal partnership.
In fact, European diplomats in Bamako say that EU contracts in the country were steered toward French companies. They also claim that France, in turn, supplied the Malian armed forces with inadequate materiel and that civilians have repeatedly died as a result of attacks by the French military in the country. Little, if anything, has been done to address those mistakes.
There is no debate that Russia is itself carrying out an imperial war of aggression in Ukraine and, for the most part, nefariously pursuing its interests in Africa.
In Mali, Russian flags have replaced French ones in many places.Foto: Nicolas Remene / MAXPPP / picture alliance / dpa
The French are pulling out of Mali, but the Russians are arriving in their place.Foto: Benoit Tessier / REUTERS
In the Central African Republic, for instance, the Wagner mercenaries have succeeded in infiltrating part of the state following the French retreat. Experts speak of a "state capture." They reportedly looted raw materials like gold and timber. The Sentry, an investigative website, has accused the Wagner Group of committing war crimes. Wagner mercenaries allegedly wiped out villages, raped, tortured and killed their inhabitants. An adviser to the Central African president openly explains why the government is working with Wagner. "We want to completely wipe out our opponents," he says. "We don't want prisoners. We want it as brutal as possible."
For many African despots, the Wagner mercenaries, whose "engagement" in Africa continues regardless of their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny, are a convenient partner. They help them face down political opponents and insurgents and they receive access to raw materials in return. Unlike the Europeans, they don’t ask questions about democracy or human rights.
For Wagner, on the other hand, the commitment in Africa is above all a PR victory, says Samuel Ramani of RUSI, a British think tank. "They're very good at promoting autocracies and promoting Russia as a brand on the continent," he says. "They aren’t all that successful in the war on terror."
In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s seat of government, the past and the future are never far apart. There’s the old train station, built by the Germans when the region was their colony, with its battered red roof shingles. Next to it, a modern glass building rises into the sky, the new train station built by a Turkish company.
Masanja Kadogosa is standing on the platform, which is still empty, and looking contentedly into the distance. "Moving traffic from road to rail will improve people’s lives in Tanzania," he says.
Railway director Masania Kadogosa: "It’s our choice who we work with."Foto: Fritz Schaap / DER SPIEGEL
As the director of Tanzania Railways, Kadogosa is overseeing what is currently one of Africa's largest infrastructure projects. The Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway, or SGR, will connect Tanzania with Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Congo. Ten billion dollars have been earmarked for investment in the project. The route will be built by Turkish and Chinese companies. The Tanzanian clients have changed partners several times to get a better deal. "It’s our choice who we work with," says Kadagosa. "We know exactly what we want. And that has also made us more picky."
The SGR is a symbol of the new balance of power on the continent. Just over three decades ago, more than eight out of 10 construction contracts in Africa went to American or European firms. Ten years ago, it was still around one out of three, but by 2020, it will only be around one in 10. Chinese companies now implement one-third of all infrastructure projects.
The Turks are also gaining a foothold in Africa. Since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took office as prime minister in 2003, the volume of trade between Turkey and African countries has increased more than a sixfold to $34.5 billion in 2021. The number of embassies has almost quadrupled to 44 in the same period.
In Tanzania, infrastructure projects are part of geopolitics.Foto: CCECC / Xinhua / IMAGO
Whether it's the Turks in Tanzania, the Russians in Mali or the Chinese in the Democratic Republic of Congo, African countries are reorienting themselves. One reason is that, for years, the West wasn’t very interested in Africa politically. The U.S. has cut development programs and withdrawn troops. Former President Donald Trump left the State Department's Africa envoy position vacant for nearly a year and a half. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Africa envoy, meanwhile, faced accusations of racism.
During those years, the Chinese pulled past Western countries to take the lead in Africa. From 2000 to 2020, Chinese financiers lent $160 billion to African governments, two-thirds of which flowed into infrastructure projects. In recent years, Beijing has relied more on direct investment and trade than lending.
But Russia's war against Ukraine, the systemic competition between China and the U.S. and the increased demand for raw materials as countries transition to clean energies is all leading to a rethink in the West. Africa is suddenly perceived as a "geopolitical marketplace," as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell recently put it.
With its $150 billion Africa-Europe Global Gateway Investment Package, much of which will go into infrastructure, the EU wants to create an alternative to the Chinese Silk Road. Roads, ports and power lines, internet cables and solar parks are planned to drive the economies of developing and emerging countries – and at the same time help Europe gain new influence. The U.S. has also announced plans to provide $200 billion in grants, financial assistance and investment to developing countries over the next five years.
Fonteh Akum of the Institute for Security Studies in South Africa doubts that this alone will be enough to make up for the ground the Europeans have lost to other players. He says they will have to convince Africans that they are interested in an equal partnership and not just in outdoing their competitors.
