They released her on Oct. 18, 2019, without telling her why. But the constant surveillance continued.

At the omnipresent checkpoints in Xinjiang, guards scan her ID card and know immediately that she has been detained; it's all in the database. The company she started to promote Kazakh culture is no longer active. She says that any attempt to revive it is hampered by the authorities. Her attempts to obtain her money that has been seized have also been in vain, she says

She laments that she has constantly been the subject of intimidation and harassment since her release.

"I’m not treated like a human by the officers, I’m treated like a dog on a short leash. My lightness and joie de vivre are gone. I used to go out a lot, I danced, I sang. But I haven’t felt like doing anything since I was in the camp. When I go shopping, I get stopped at a checkpoint. When I tell others what has happened to me, I get called an agent or a spy."

Zhumatai says she sought care at the hospital because of the stomach ulcer, but the doctor refused her treatment. It was only when she used the ID of a friend who had not been at the camp that she received medication.

She believes the only way out for her is to leave Xinjiang. In 2019, the Chinese government allowed around 2,000 ethnic Kazakhs to emigrate to Kazakhstan. Zhumatai says she has tried several times to get her passport back, but each time, the authorities come up with a different reason for refusing to return it. In a letter to the Commission for Politics and Law for the Xinjiang Region in February 2021, she wrote that as a result of the internment, she had "lost everything," including her freedom, her health, her daily life, her career and her home.