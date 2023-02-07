A Visit to a Ukrainian Battlefield The Last Undertakers of Bakhmut

The distant rattling of machine guns and the pounding of the artillery shells are accompanied by the clacking of Tanya’s staplegun she uses in the workroom to attach decorative linings to the edges of the caskets. Hits from the 1990s play from a small speaker. Every few minutes, the generator – already patched together numerous times – stops and plunges the funeral home into darkness until the two pale bulbs finally come back to life.

Viktoriya, dressed in a snowsuit, a fur vest, a wool cap and felt boots, worked for the city’s parks department until summer, maintaining flower beds in the municipality. It’s not exactly a job with much of a future in Bakhmut, but, she insists, she has to stay. "I now have 10 dogs, two cats and three ducks from all those who have left.” Every animal she takes in makes it harder to leave. "The more people flee, the more important it is that they be taken care of.”

Someone needs to finally pick up the dead body of the old woman from the house around the corner that was struck by artillery, insists Serhiy. She has been lying there for four days, he says. But Andriy and Petya are still trying to get the papers for another dead body. In Bakhmut, the bureaucratic procedures are still applicable which require the police to first check whether a death, even if age was the most likely cause, may actually have been the result of foul play. That paper is necessary for the health office to issue a death certificate. Where, though, are the city’s last police officers, whose station is but a pile of rubble? Where are the forms and the stamps? All the phone networks are down. Who is supposed to issue the death certificates?

Plus, Vova and Kostya want to head home on time. They still live on the other side of the river in Zabakhmutka, where Russian troops can see who they are shooting at and where crossing the bridge has become a new form of Russian roulette, with live shelling. The others think it’s too dangerous as well. "There is exactly one room left in my house,” says Vova. "The rest is gone.” Almost as though it were a sign from the heavens to stay. Usually, he reassures the others, he avoids the bridge by walking across the ice.

Outside at the edge of town, Ukrainian soldiers in full battle dress stumble across the street through the haze of the next morning. On the other side, they fall onto a frozen earthen embankment despite the bitter cold and stay there. Exhausted, relieved, but mostly shaken: "113th Brigade,” says one. "Relieved of duty.” He explains that they had just walked five kilometers from their position near "zero line,” the front. The night’s total: four dead and three injured. He then falls silent and stares into the morning sky.