The journey continues through this ragged, multifaceted city. Parts of its center make it seem as though you've taken a wrong turn and ended up in a picturesque Ukrainian farming village. But then, a range of residential towers looms, stretching out to the horizon. And in between are all the elements of modern life: A relaxing spot for a shisha in the Georgian restaurant Grusha, right next to the No Taboo sex shop. And all of it within walking distance of where Zelenskyy spent his childhood.

But the old Soviet-era circus, the Heroes Park, the Cultural Palace of the Metallurgists – it's all still there. As is the often-terrible air and the red dust, which is everywhere whenever production is ramped up to full capacity. In Zelenskyy's former neighborhood, they tell credible stories of red-colored dogs in the residential areas near the mines and blast furnaces. The dust-absorbing pools in front of the steel factory, which have expanded into small lakes, are used by the locals of Kryvyi Rih for fishing and swimming.

The residential building where Zelenskyy was born is located in a leafy courtyard on today's Hurova Street. The current head of the Ukrainian domestic intelligence agency SBU, Ivan Bakanov, lived in the same staircase of the same building, together with his parents. The Zelenskyys later moved to the so-called "Ant Hill," a monstrosity of residential towers with 854 apartments, a complex that has since become rather run down. The search for those with memories of the Ukrainian leader turns up a threatening man wielding a manhole lifting hook. He is afraid that a photo could betray to the Russians where the president used to live and put thousands of people in danger.

Sometimes, it seems as though his old buddies from Kryvyi Rih are more of a hindrance than a help to the president. Ivan Bakanow from Staircase 5, for example. He and Zelenskyy went to university together and then joined forces as business partners. In 2019, he went on to organize Zelenskyy's triumphant election campaign, after which he was appointed to head up the intelligence agency. Now, though, Ukrainian reports indicate that he may soon be gone. He has been blamed for catastrophic strategic errors that contributed to the Russians being able to march into the important city of Kherson. He has also been blamed for endemic corruption within the SBU.

And then there is the affair involving Borys Shefyr, a long-time confidant and business partner of Zelenskyy's. In late May 2019, he said in an interview: "Do you believe that Putin is a crazy man who derives pleasure from shooting at living people? A psychopath or something like that? He is a clever man. Sure, he has imperial ambitions. Still, we can come to an agreement." Borys Shefyr has said he thinks the war "was started to make a lot of money. On both sides."

Borys and his brother Serhiy, who grew up in the center of Kryvyi Rih, continue to be key figures in the Zelenskyy system. They got to know each other in the city where they were born, then lived together in an apartment on the outskirts of Moscow in the 1990s. All three were involved in 2003 when the media corporation Studio Kwartal 95 was founded, which produced the show "Servant of the People." Significant elements of Ukraine's present-day political epicenter got their start in that corporation.