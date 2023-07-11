Islamic Relief Worldwide is one of the largest Muslim aid organizations in existence. Founded in Birmingham in 1984, the NGO is designated as a terrorist organization in the UAE. In 2020, the German government found there were "significant personnel links to the Muslim Brotherhood." Yet in Europe, several governments provided financial assistance to the NGO, as did Germany. In 2019, the group received 2.5 million euros from the German government and an additional 2.3 million euros from the alliance Aktion Deutschland Hilft. Alp Services was tasked with changing that state of affairs.

Documents from the data leak lay bare the company’s strategy. They would search for an easy target, dredge up all the muck they could find and then present it graphically to both the media and politicians. In doing so, they would stay out of the spotlight themselves, relying heavily on intermediaries. Even in situations where their claims had validity, they wanted nobody to know that the UAE was behind the campaign.

An Italian-American scholar named Lorenzo Vidino played an important role in the campaign. The 46-year-old Vidino is the director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University in the U.S. He is a recognized expert on the Muslim Brotherhood and has published several books on the group – and has also, he says, acted as an adviser to eight Western governments. Since 2018, he has repeatedly performed work for Alp Services. When contacted, he says he was unaware that the UAE had contracted the Swiss company.

"A Guest of the Government"

Vidino was incredibly valuable for Alp Services. He was able to establish contacts to reputable media outlets and he had access to a network through which Alp Services could receive secret service information – a network the company could also use to funnel information back into intelligence and government channels. Vidino also apparently had contact with state agencies in Germany.

In February 2020, the scholar wrote a memo on behalf of Alp Services about members of the Muslim Brotherhood in Germany. At one point, he asked an Alp Services employee how quickly the memo had to be finished, because, he said, he would be in Berlin for a few days in mid-March as a "guest of the government." If he could send his report after that visit, he said, it would be "juicier." When contacted by DER SPIEGEL, Vidino said that the trip never actually took place.

But he sent a memo anyway. In it, he noted that German security officials were boosting their resources for conducting surveillance on the Muslim Brotherhood. And he also delivered a list of "interesting individuals," including Heshmat Khalifa, then a member of the board at Islamic Relief.

In a chat, an Alp Services employee asked whether Vidino had more information about Khalifa. The scholar said he did not, but mentioned that the name – like others on the list – came from "various meetings with German intel." It was information that Alp Services transmitted directly to Abu Dhabi.

"Dear friend," an Alp Services staffer wrote to the Emirati secret service contact Matar in June 2020, "we have some good news." Through a "top university professor," the company had established contact with the well-respected British daily the Times of London, the staffer wrote. The Times had responded, the letter continued, that the information had been "fascinating to read."

A short time later, an article appeared in the Times, according to which Heshmet Khalifa had written a post on Facebook in 2014 calling Jews the "grandchildren of monkeys and pigs" and also called the Egyptian president a "pimp son of the Jews." It was all information that Alp Services had previously amassed as part of a case study. Khalifa immediately stepped down.

Digging Deep

Not long later, a further story appeared in the Times, according to which Almoutaz Tayara, who was director of Islamic Relief Deutschland (IRD) at the time, had celebrated the Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of the Islamist group Hamas – as "heroes" many years earlier. Alp Services digs deep to find the dirt – and then deploys it to strike its targets.

The information also found its way to Germany. Emails from Alp Services to the Emirati intelligence officer Matar show that Germany is an important target country for UAE. It is, after all, home to millions of Muslims. The Swiss are also fully aware of German sensibilities when it comes to public denunciations of religious minorities. The Times story, according to internal Alp Services memos, initially gained little traction in Germany, with some blogs picking it up, but influential media outlets steering clear. Alp Services then wrote to Matar that they had discretely contacted Aktion Deutschland Hilft.

Even though Tayara also stepped down and both IRW and IRD distanced themselves from anti-Semitism, Aktion Deutschland Hilft suspended its cooperation with the group. Later, Alp Services was able to inform its client that media attention was growing. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, whose photo had been on the Islamic Relief Deutschland website as a prominent backer, even took the step of withdrawing his support.

During that same period of time, the Swiss company had apparently also been able to establish contact with the center-right German political party Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which was part of Germany’s governing coalition at the time. Alp Services documents claim that the company had held "discrete exchanges" with CDU member of parliament Christoph de Vries.

On August 25, 2020, the politician received an email from a woman. A quick Google search of her name directs you to an expert of the same name who works for a well-respected German foundation.

In the email to de Vries, a specialist in domestic policy issues, the purported foundation employee was disapproving of Islamic Relief Deutschland and included links to the critical articles that appeared in the Times, along with a brief summary. Nevertheless, the email continued, the organization receives significant funding from the German Foreign Ministry and the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Germany’s state-owned aid agency that is run out of the Development Ministry. The email closed with the words: "This situation is unacceptable. Policymakers must take action."

But the mail was sent from a fake address – apparently from one of the many identities that Alp Services uses in Europe.

Lucrative Business

The CDU lawmaker de Vries says he did not suspect at the time that the email had come from an agency working on behalf of the UAE. When contacted by DER SPIEGEL, de Vries said he has never had any contact with Alp Services and had never heard of the company. He said he believed that the email had, in fact, been sent by the foundation employee whose name had been used. The actual source of the email, though, wasn’t ultimately all that important "since the information about Islamic Relief was true," he says. "The Muslim Brotherhood and its contacts are a relevant phenomenon of Islamism in Germany," he adds, noting that German domestic intelligence officials have issued frequent warnings.