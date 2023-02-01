Accusations of Colonialist Thinking Ukrainians Angered By Messages from Russian Opposition Leader Navalny

Volkov notes that the Russian opposition has campaigned against the annexation of Crimea and the fighting in eastern Ukraine from the very beginning. He recalls how the largest protest in Moscow was the March of Peace in March 2014, attended by tens of thousands of people. And how Boris Nemtsov, the liberal opposition politician, was murdered in February 2015 because he and Navalny had planned another large protest against the war, which had been scheduled to take place three days after the day he was killed. "Instead of fighting Navalny, these people should be fighting Putin," Volkov argues.

Is the West Too Positive about the Russian Opposition?

One of the more reflective voices in the Ukrainian Twitter sphere is cultural studies scholar Mariam Naiem. Her brother Mustafa was one of the first to call for democratic protests on the Maidan in Kyiv to topple pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych and bring about change in the country. Naiem's other brother Masi, a lawyer, was seriously wounded and lost an eye while fighting Russia's forces last year.

Mariam, a 30-year-old Ukrainian with Afghan roots, finds it problematic that the West is so positive about the Russian opposition. "Putin is just a metastasis," Naiem says, "but no one wants to look for the cancer." For many in the West, she says, Navalny is a very simple solution, because they like to believe that there is an easy way out of this mess. "No one wants to acknowledge that the long and difficult work with Russia and its imperialist legacy will only begin after the war," Naiem says.