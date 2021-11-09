Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune "You Can’t Question a People’s History and You Can’t Insult the Algerians"

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recently closed his country's airspace to France out of anger at a comment from Emmanuel Macron. DER SPIEGEL spoke with Tebboune about the diplomatic fracas, his country's path to modernization and why journalists are still being locked up in Algeria.