Gold Prospectors and Marmot Hunters

The only hitch is that the walk to the mountains will still take several days, and he doesn't even have a sleeping bag with him. Nodding sadly, he murmurs that he has also never seen a marmot. But what else is he supposed to do, he asks? A friend is walking next to him who wants to search for gems in the mountains. He doesn’t know exactly which ones he is going to search for, but he has heard that there should be some further up. If that fails, he says, he might join the gold prospectors who have settled by the thousands further north in the Hindu Kush mountains along the riverbanks.

The great dramas of Afghanistan begin in the foothills of Nuristan. The state had hardly had a presence here before either. There had never even been a mobile phone network outside the Parun town limits. The villages produce electricity themselves with small turbines along the rivers. One primary school principal notes that a high school for girls has never existed here, meaning it can't now be closed by the Taliban.

It’s not as if things have changed for the better, he says with a sigh. They weren’t good here before either.

It’s other things that have changed: In Parun's only restaurant, a young member of the Taliban comes at noon and asks all the guests to come to the mosque to pray. He exchanges a few words with the owner and then calls out: "Well, anyone who isn’t eating must go and pray." But everyone here is eating, including the Taliban commander from a neighboring village. No one leaves.