An Oasis in the Middle of the Ukraine War The Pike – and the Drones – Come at Night

An Oasis in the Middle of the Ukraine War
"Come back in the summer. It’s beautiful," Volodymyr had told me in parting back in February, the ice crunching under our feet. Nobody, of course, thought the war would be over, but what could this tiny village do about it? Nestled among the oak forests on the surrounding hills and the reed forests lining the water-lilied banks of the gently meandering Vorskla River, the area looks in summer as though time stopped here 100 years ago. And its name does nothing to change that impression: Boholiubove, "God’s favorite place," as locals say.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 36/2023 (September 2nd, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
The village lies deep in the east of Ukraine. Just 35 kilometers (22 miles) of forest and thick reeds separate Boholiubove from the Russian border, which is only passable by boat. But things are quiet, as Volodymyr, an assistant professor of agricultural sciences in the nearby town of Trostyanets, wrote in spring – things are quiet. In late March 2022, Trostyanets had become the first city in the entire country to be liberated from the Russians. And that is where we first met Volodymyr, before then visiting him again not quite a year later.
Boholiubove is so remote, reachable by just a single road, that the invading Russian troops simply rolled on past on their way westward. It’s somehow both surrounded by the violence and untouched by it. A summertime retreat in the middle of war. A perfect match to the Ukrainian mood. After 18 months of fighting, bombardments and fear, after tens of thousands of deaths, the loss of friends, loved-ones, family members and colleagues, exhaustion is beginning to mix in with the country’s steadfast determination. Many are longing for a time when they no longer have to hear constant sirens and air-raid alarms, or to fear that the next rocket might be just a little too close. For a time when they can relax, go swimming and take a break from the horrors and stresses of war.
Let’s spend a few days in my summer home on the river, Volodymyr proposed. Grilling, fishing, canoeing. Swimming in the early morning when the water is still heavy and dark, again in the midday heat and one last time in the evening, to escape the mosquitoes. And afterwards, spending half the night with the neighbors – friends since the invasion – for food, "kompott" made of the juice of the first apples and last raspberries of the summer and, later, vodka. For a round of humorous tales of just barely surviving – the stories of death are all too familiar.
This August, the motley village community of Boholiubove is made up of around 50 people. Some have come to spend the entire summer here. The war isn’t far away, but it can at least be forgotten – for a time.
A number of refugees fled here from larger cities, and some simply never left. The village used to be full of people, locals say, back when the collective farm employed hundreds of people. But then came the end of socialism and Ukrainian independence. The collective farm disappeared, and with it, the jobs. Later, their old boss started an agroholding, but it only required around 30 employees – and suddenly, in God’s favorite place, there were no jobs left and no way to earn money.
A view of Boholiubove, "God's favorite place," as the residents are fond of sayingFoto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Volodymyr on one of the hills that surrounds the village. Ukrainian soldiers are camped on some of them, trying to shoot down the Russian drones that fly overhead from the border, just 35 kilometers away.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
"My grandmother was the last person to ever really live in Boholiubove," says Valeriy, a few hundred meters up the sandy path from Volodymyr’s summer home. "I was born in Kharkiv," the eastern Ukrainian city not far from the border. Over the course of several decades, the 58-year-old worked his way up to become a shift foreman in a metallurgy factory, saving up to buy his own apartment in Saltivka, the large, prefab apartment district north of the city center.
Then, his old life vanished in the hail of Russian rockets that accompanied the initial days of the invasion. "The factory was gone, our apartment a pile of debris full of glass and chunks of concrete." He says they were unable to find a taxi driver willing to pick up the family and their belongings in Saltivka. The district was within range of normal Russian artillery, and the invaders weren’t shy about firing thousands of their cheap shells into the residential towers.
Volunteers ultimately evacuated them. "We arrived in Boholiubove in April 2022 with a couple of plastic bags and moved into an empty house belonging to relatives. We had hardly shut the door before the first neighbor brought by a sack of potatoes, the next a basket of eggs. Another lent me his chainsaw for firewood." Now, they carry their water in buckets from the well, collect firewood from the forest and prepare wild mushrooms they’ve foraged themselves for the winter. Otherwise, they survive on the grandmother’s tiny pension and the money occasionally wired to them from relatives who fled to Cologne.
We are sitting in the shade of a 200-year-old, wild pear tree in front of the barn made of whitewashed oak planks. A light breeze rustles through the leaves, the sunlight dancing on our faces. "It’s not easy," says Valeriy, before pausing and clearing his throat. "This might sound strange, but I had always wanted to spend part of my life out in the countryside. But the time was never right. Work, the apartment, school for the kids. My son told me to be careful what I wish for. And now, here we are."
Worried about being misunderstood, he says it is, of course, terrible what has happened. "We’ve lost everything, but we survived. We don’t know what lies ahead, but it is up to us to make something out of it."
The afternoons are hot and quiet in Boholiubove. Sometimes, you can hear the thunder of artillery from the border far away, at others, a lawnmower from much closer.
Volodymyr, who bought a house here many years ago because the Vorskla is full of fish and deep enough to go harpoon fishing at night, is pleased that we have actually returned for a visit. His wife Vera, who is actually the head bookkeeper for the gigantic chocolate factory in Trostyanets, which produces Milka chocolate for all of Ukraine, has cooked enough food to survive a siege. Even just a small visit can offer proof that the world hasn’t forgotten you.
In the euphoric days following the liberation of Trostyanets in March 2022, Volodymyr played host in his summer house once before – to the eight soldiers from the 93rd Brigade who had found shelter with his neighbor at the time. Afterwards, he stayed in touch with Batya, the oldest of the group, because he had accidentally left behind his talisman: a shot-through metal spoon. Decades before, when he was serving in Afghanistan, the spoon in Batya’s jacket pocket had blocked a bullet.
A party in wartime: Vera, All, Dariya and Sasha (from left) in their summer home – toasting to spending an evening together.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Volodymyr mailed the spoon to him, and Batya kept him up to date with news from the front. Before summer arrived, two of the eight men had been killed. And then, in September, Batya’s son got in touch to report that his father had been killed by a bullet to the stomach in fighting around Soledar in the Donbas region. Volodymyr says he doesn’t know how many of the soldiers are still alive. "I’m afraid to call."
But enough war for the moment. We head down to the others already gathered on the riverbank. A family with two daughters is swimming in the Vorskla from the ancient dock while a man is cooling his feet in the clear water upriver a bit, his transistor radio hanging in the tree. Damselflies, small dragonflies with blue-spotted wings, are flitting about on the leaves of the waterlilies. But we can’t spend too much time down at the water. Sasha, the neighbor across the way, has invited us over for a barbecue.
Initially, the retired electrical engineer bought the old farmhouse in Boholiubove as a weekend getaway. But then, the war arrived – and he, his wife Alla and their granddaughter Cleopatra, who was visiting at the time, were stuck. Soon, they no longer had telephone reception and no way of knowing how Cleopatra’s mother was getting along in Kharkiv or what was happening around them.
Playing on the remains of Russian rockets: For Sasha's eight-year-old granddaughter Cleopatra, the garbage of war has become a playground.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
The horrors of that winter metamorphosed into a never-ending succession of extremes. Sasha’s garden looks like a recycling center for rocket technology – as he stands in shorts grilling a hunk of farm-fresh pork. Cleopatra, the eight-year-old granddaughter, is swinging from a wooden ladder above the empty aluminum casings of Russian cluster bombs – from the walls of the shed into the grass and then back up again. Today, she calls out, she is allowed to stay up late. She is holding the walnut-sized gyroscope of a missile guidance system, her grandfather having promised to make it into a keychain for her.
After the Russian withdrawal, Sasha spent several weeks in the surrounding forest with sappers from the Ukrainian army, collecting both detonated and undetonated Russian rockets and carefully disassembling them – during which he even found circuit boards that had been produced in the United States. Using hidden back channels, he was able to establish communication with the Mining Institute in the Russian city of Novosibirsk to ask for detailed information about an explosive material of which he had found 28 kilograms in a Russian dud. He declined to say what he made with the explosives and where it ended up. "We were unprepared," he says. "That won’t happen again.
Nine people gather around the wide table in the living room; Cleopatra and her mother Dariya now live here as well. "It’s safer than Kharkiv," she says. Dariya’s husband works for the military in the city on the Russian border. "Right now, it’s summer. But even when it’s not, there is only online instruction, and that can be done here too." Our conversation oscillates back and forth between recipe ideas and the kinds of rockets the Russians had launched at a number of Ukrainian cities several hours earlier.
Dariya tells the hair-raising story of a trip she once took to visit her daughter in Boholiubove: How she got stuck in the mud in their car, where she randomly ran into some neighbors as artillery shells rained down. And how they later, safely on the Ukrainian side, she was interrogated by intelligence agents who wanted to know what in the hell she was doing way out here.
"You ask, what is life about? It’s about evenings like this one, talking, laughing. We enjoy these small things far more than we used to! We are more friendly to each other, more patient." Because they don’t know if they will still be able to come together a month from now. Or, more likely, that one of them will receive a dreaded "code 200" call from the military about a loved one, shorthand passed down from the Soviet military meaning killed in action.
Enjoying a sunrise swim, with the scent of the grass and the trees still hanging in the morning air: Volodymr and Vera taking a dip in the Vorskla.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
"Be careful," says Volodymyr. "It hurts when they fall on your head." The trees in his garden are full of apples this summer.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
It has grown late. Volodymyr tells a story from the early days of the invasion when they managed to get an abandoned Russian armored personnel carrier running again only to encounter three Russian soldiers in a small car. "They looked confused, one of them put his hands up. They let us pass. But we didn’t have a single weapon onboard except for my harpoon," which he usually uses for carp and pike fishing.
Outside, a loud humming can be heard. Immediately, everyone begins listening closely. "Shahed?" someone asks. The Russian kamikaze droned produced in Iran sound like mopeds and they fly low and slow. And they frequently pass over Boholiubove on their way to the big cities. The topographical advantages of their riverside paradise come from the location’s remoteness and the water surrounding them, says Volodymyr. "There are hardly any roads. How are the troops supposed to track them and shoot them down?" The sound outside fades. Maybe it was just a distant motorcycle after all.
Everyone in the village has heard the moped-like buzzing of the kamikaze drones, and some have seen their triangular outlines in the sky. "Sometimes, they come in swarms," says Viktor, the beekeeper who lives a couple of river bends to the south. "They follow the river from the east before rising up over the bank and flying directly above our house."
He and his wife live alone, with both their daughters now living as refugees in the German city of Goslar. His son-in-law fell in March 2022. From the top of his hill, he has a spectacular view of the water and woods. Victor doesn’t know what he should hope for: that the soldiers down below at the foot of the hill are able to shoot down a Shahed? "If it falls out of the sky up here, 50 kilos of explosives won’t leave much of our house behind." Or that it continues flying onward to Kharkiv or Kyiv to explode and kill people? "No, not that either."
He says it is debilitating to be so powerless – "always thinking about the war, not being able to make any plans, everything motionless, like its packed in cotton. I’m only able to think about something else when I’m with my bees."
It’s a summer of escapism, and it comes in many different forms.
Viktor, who is approaching retirement, is actually still a forester, but who cares about the forest during a war? "Honey is more important," he says, adding that working with his bees distracts him from his fears and worries.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
It remains unclear how the stories will end. But the further back into the past they go, the darker becomes the bucolic charm of Boholiubove and the assiduous storing of honey and mushrooms, the insistence that all guests eat their fill. The verdant green and secluded beauty of Boholiubove has grown over the calamities of the past: the last war and Stalin’s starving of the Ukrainians that came before it, a disaster triggered by party officials seizing cereals and livestock in the early 1930s. After two poor harvests and forced collectivization, crop yields had plunged. Stalin nevertheless increased the procurement quotas and prohibited people from leaving the areas struck by famine while also banning the provision of aid. Several million people died in the years of quiet slaughter, an event the Ukrainians call Holodomor, "death by hunger."
Shevchenko, once the captain of an artillery unit in the Soviet army, sitting in front of a landscape he painted himself - almost the same as the view from his window.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
"My grandmother was always afraid of going hungry again. She horded food until she died at age 102. Maybe that's why I opened my own store." Nadya in her general store in Kramchanka.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
The owner of the general store of Kramchanka tells the story of her grandmother’s sister starving to death, and of her mother who, at age 100, still hoarded bread, but only tin loafs. Eighty-eight-year-old Shevchenko, once the captain of a missile unit in the Soviet army, remembers his grandfather taking his hand in 1941 and pointing to a communist who had been hanged by German soldiers. "Look at him. God sent the Germans to punish the Bolsheviks who took away all that we had." He says he was hungry throughout his entire childhood.
Volodymyr tells the story of his grandfather, who was shot to death by the Germans without a word when they walked into his yard. Of his father, who was taken away by the Soviet troops at age 17, only to return in 1946 with tuberculosis and die young. The new war is reawakening all of the old memories.
It rained a lot in early summer. The waters of the Vorskla are half a meter higher than they usually are in August and spill out onto the grassy banks. It’s good for the pike, who have more places to hide, but bad for Volodymyr, who would like to catch them. At least once during our visit, he wants to head out at night in his neoprene suit with his snorkel and harpoon. The pike come out at night, he says. And, he adds, he loves the hushed darkness down by the water. Away from everything.
Volodymyr putting on his fins before diving for pike. He loves the hushed darkness down by the water, away from everything.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
Not a huge pike, but not bad for 15-minutes: The fish Volodymyr caught on the last evening.Foto: Julia Kochetova / DER SPIEGEL
So, on my last evening in Boholiubove, several of us head down to the dock. Volodymyr prepares his neoprene suit with soapy water before putting it on and then latches on his knife and light before donning his one-meter-long carbon fins. He slips into the water, and soon, all that can be seen of him is a yellow spot of light in the black river.
The skies above Boholiubove have been quiet for almost an entire week. But this evening, that silence is broken. The pike come at night, but so, too, do the kamikaze drones. When Volodymyr triumphantly reappears with a fish, there is nobody left on the dock.
When he was underwater, the humming from overhead came closer, faded, and then grew louder than ever. It must have been several Shahed drones. Somewhere in the darkness, the mopeds of death passed by. Volodymyr lays his pike on the dock and looks up where a few rounds of tracer ammunition leave behind red stripes and the beams of two spotlights crisscross the gloom. A few neighbors have also emerged, walking across the grass, looking, listening and shining their flashlights into the night.
There is no explosion, no hit, no flames. Just the slowly receding sound of the drones with their two-stroke engines. And then, the silence returns.