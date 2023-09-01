An Oasis in the Middle of the Ukraine War The Pike – and the Drones – Come at Night

The horrors of that winter metamorphosed into a never-ending succession of extremes. Sasha’s garden looks like a recycling center for rocket technology – as he stands in shorts grilling a hunk of farm-fresh pork. Cleopatra, the eight-year-old granddaughter, is swinging from a wooden ladder above the empty aluminum casings of Russian cluster bombs – from the walls of the shed into the grass and then back up again. Today, she calls out, she is allowed to stay up late. She is holding the walnut-sized gyroscope of a missile guidance system, her grandfather having promised to make it into a keychain for her.

After the Russian withdrawal, Sasha spent several weeks in the surrounding forest with sappers from the Ukrainian army, collecting both detonated and undetonated Russian rockets and carefully disassembling them – during which he even found circuit boards that had been produced in the United States. Using hidden back channels, he was able to establish communication with the Mining Institute in the Russian city of Novosibirsk to ask for detailed information about an explosive material of which he had found 28 kilograms in a Russian dud. He declined to say what he made with the explosives and where it ended up. "We were unprepared," he says. "That won’t happen again.

Nine people gather around the wide table in the living room; Cleopatra and her mother Dariya now live here as well. "It’s safer than Kharkiv," she says. Dariya’s husband works for the military in the city on the Russian border. "Right now, it’s summer. But even when it’s not, there is only online instruction, and that can be done here too." Our conversation oscillates back and forth between recipe ideas and the kinds of rockets the Russians had launched at a number of Ukrainian cities several hours earlier.

Dariya tells the hair-raising story of a trip she once took to visit her daughter in Boholiubove: How she got stuck in the mud in their car, where she randomly ran into some neighbors as artillery shells rained down. And how they later, safely on the Ukrainian side, she was interrogated by intelligence agents who wanted to know what in the hell she was doing way out here.

"You ask, what is life about? It’s about evenings like this one, talking, laughing. We enjoy these small things far more than we used to! We are more friendly to each other, more patient." Because they don’t know if they will still be able to come together a month from now. Or, more likely, that one of them will receive a dreaded "code 200" call from the military about a loved one, shorthand passed down from the Soviet military meaning killed in action.