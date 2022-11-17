Fauci admits that he also should have been clearer about the uncertainties facing the scientific community – situations in which scientists had no idea whether something would work or not. Otherwise, he says, he wouldn’t do anything substantially differently.

Yet in no other industrialized country have more people died of SARS-CoV-2 than in the United States. The total is over a million. Shouldn’t the government’s top pandemic official have done more to explain the dangers of the disease to Trump? "I don’t think I could have been any more blunt," Fauci says in response. The president "is standing there saying hydroxychloroquine is a great drug. I go up to the podium and I say: 'No, it’s not.’ I couldn’t possibly be more explicit. How could I? What could I have done? Turn around and say, you’re a jerk?" Fauci notes that he was "the first person ever to directly contradict the president in front of a television camera" while holding an official position. "And I came back the next day and did it again."

Fauci insists that he never even considered throwing in the towel. Particularly given that most Americans had a positive view of him. And yes, there were exaggerations on the other side as well. There are prayer candles showing him with a halo in heaven ("St. Fauci"), there are socks, mugs and stickers printed with his likeness ("In Fauci we trust"), and there was an online petition seeking to convince People Magazine to name him the "sexiest man alive."

One could perhaps see the fawning attention as a delayed recognition of his charisma, an appeal that led a Washington author in the 1990s, after meeting him at a dinner party, to use him as a model for a character in one of her novels: Dr. Michael Lanzer, a square-jawed researcher who was carrying on a secret affair with the first lady. Fauci received marriage propositions and songs about him went viral on YouTube, such as one ditty to the tune of "Mr. Sandman” with the lyric: "Dr. Fauci, please shut up Trump!”

Fauci saw his role in the Trump team as a "skunk at the picnic," as he told the New York Times in early 2021. Somebody had to stick around to tell him the truth about the pandemic, he says, no matter how much they might disagree with the president.

The scientist uses a pseudo-Italian aphorism to protect himself against politicians who would wish ill upon him: "illegitimi non carborundum," or "don’t let the bastards grind you down." During the pandemic, Fauci only lost his temper on one occasion. At a Senate hearing, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky sought to insinuate that Fauci was to blame for the COVID deaths of 4 million people, saying that funding from Fauci’s institution for bat virus research conducted in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China led to the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A furious Fauci blasted back at Paul, saying: "If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you."

Paul crossed a line, says Fauci, when he tried to blame him for the deaths of millions of coronavirus victims – "when my entire existence is to protect the health of the American public!" He says his primary identity is as a physician who sees patients. And during the pandemic, he says, all of America was his patient.