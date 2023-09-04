Anti-Western Sentiment Growing in Senegal "We Must Free Ourselves from France’s Stranglehold!"

Young people in particular are turning away from France and listening to people like Guy Marius Sagna. Many are tired of the clique surrounding President Macky Sall, who won’t be running for re-election next year. Sall is widely seen as a French puppet, as a key element of Françafrique. It used to be that a candidate’s close ties to Paris would be of assistance in the election. But today, such bonds almost guarantee ballot-box failure in West Africa.

Since June, the opposition has been organizing mass protests primarily directed at the criminal conviction of their leader Ousmane Sonko, with thousands taking to the streets earlier this month. The marches have at times turned violent and several people have been killed since the protests began. Beyond just showing support for Sonko, however, protesters have also targeted French supermarket chains like Auchan and service stations belonging to the French oil giant Total. Heavily armed security guards now patrol many such potential targets. Local politics appears to be mixing dangerously with anger at the "imperialist enemy."

"We don’t support a coup d’état, but if a peaceful transfer of political power isn’t possible, then the powers that be are fomenting violence," says Sagna.

Recently, the French ambassador to Senegal commented on FRAPP, and his statements merely served to highlight just how helpless Paris is in the face of the criticism, and how oblivious French leaders are to the mood in the country. "I can’t imagine a movement called FRAPP – Senegal Dégage in France," said Ambassador Philipe Lalliot. It would fall afoul of the law and would be so alien to the relations we have with the Senegalese community we have in France." It was almost as if he had forgotten that Senegal has never colonized France.

Even in European diplomatic circles, there is a fair amount of mystification at the French approach. "They have barely understood anything," says one diplomat, adding that Paris has no concept for dealing with the current rejection of all things France. When the violent protests erupted in Senegal, the European Union had actually planned on issuing a joint statement – but it never came. The EU member states had apparently failed to agree on a common position.