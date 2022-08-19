"Anything Seemed Better than Lying Dead in Mariupol" Ukrainians Speak about Being Taken to Russia

Together with his godfather, his child and a friend, Krasnikov found his way to the collection point for those willing to leave the country at the central hospital in Mariupol. They boarded a bus belonging to the Russians, which took them to a registration center in Nikolske near Mariupol. There, Russian soldiers asked the fleeing Ukrainians whether they wanted to go to Russia or elsewhere in Ukraine. "In Ukraine," the responded, according to his account.

A short time later, they were told that Ukrainian troops were shelling the escape corridor. "We're going to Russia," the soldiers told them. Krasnikov says they were given a choice between Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, both not far from the border. According to Krasnikov, the fleeing Ukrainians opted for Rostov, the larger city. "And this is where this story of grand Russian deceit begins," Krasnikov says.

Thousands of Ukrainians Are Disappearing into Camps

The bus took them to a camp on the Russian border, where the arrivals were interviewed and then divided into combatants and civilians. At least 20 of these "filtration camps" reportedly exist in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, the Ukrainian representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) estimates. As soon as Ukrainians pass a Russian checkpoint, they are registered and questioned by the officials there. They are also examined for suspicious tattoos, battle scars and bulges that might indicate they are carrying a weapon. They also check their mobile phones. Some Ukrainians remain in these filtration camps for weeks or are transported from there to prisons. Evidence is mounting that Russian authorities are "detaining or disappearing thousands of Ukrainian civilians" who stand out during the selection process, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in mid-July. Ukrainians who fell into Russian captivity and were later released have reported physical and psychological torture.