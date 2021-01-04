BioNTech Founders Türeci and Şahin on the Battle against COVID-19 "To See People Finally Benefitting from Our Work Is Really Moving"

In a DER SPIEGEL interview, BioNTech founders Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin discuss the development of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, what that success means to them and where they intend to go from here.