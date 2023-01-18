Blockade in the Southern Caucasus "There Is Every Reason to Expect More Violence This Year"

Broers: This conflict is not ancient, but began, at the earliest, in the early years of the 20th century when nationalism and the idea of national homelands emerged in parts of the declining Russian Empire. There was a lot of violence over this issue during the very short period of the independence for the Armenian and Azerbaijani Republics between 1918 and 1920. And then the Soviets came in and ostensibly solved the conflict by incorporating the previously contested territory of Nagorno-Karabakh as an autonomous region within the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. Unlike other minorities in autonomous regions in the Soviet Union, Karabakh-Armenians were in the rather unusual situation of being an autonomous region right next door to a Union Republic of the same nationality. So they were looking to Armenia in terms of the kinds of rights and freedoms that they were aspiring to, and this drove a strong sense of being discriminated against for Armenians living in Soviet Azerbaijan. Karabakh Armenians repeatedly called for unification with Armenia whenever the Soviet Union went through more liberal periods, and they did when Mikhail Gorbachev declared his policy of perestroika.

DER SPIEGEL: After the breakup of the Soviet Union, as you mentioned, a bloody war ensued between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, with an estimated 25,000 dead.

Broers: In this war between 1992 and 1994, Armenians won the decisive victory, taking control of almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh and most of the seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijani territory. At that time, a large number of ethnic Azerbaijanis, about 600,000 people, were displaced from the seven regions around Nagorno-Karabakh and from Nagorno-Karabakh itself, in addition to some 200,000 Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia. Armenians suffered a similar fate, with 360,000 Armenians displaced from other parts of Azerbaijan outside of Karabakh itself.

DER SPIEGEL: Why has it never been possible to permanently resolve the conflict and find a mutually acceptable status for Nagorno-Karabakh?

Broers: That is a huge question. The Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE), the regional security organization set up after the end of the Cold War, tried to mediate the conflict for 28 years. There are many reasons why that effort failed, but the bottom line was that none of the parties were willing to make politically painful compromises and always saw alternatives to a negotiated peace. On the Armenian side, that alternative was the consolidation of an unrecognized state and an occupation regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, underwritten by Armenia’s ever-deepening relationship with, and security reliance on, Russia. On the Azerbaijani side, the alternative was rearming and waiting for an opportune moment to launch a new war, a moment that finally arrived in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency in September 2020. To put it very crudely, Azerbaijan’s alternative won out.