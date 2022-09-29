Bolsonaro's Gun-Club Friends Brazil Bracing for Possible Election Unrest

They are alarming cases, made more so by fact that many of the perpetrators had criminal records and thus shouldn't have been allowed to have a gun license. The problem, say security experts, is that the budgets of public monitoring agencies have been slashed systematically in recent years. There aren't enough staff members to examine documents or the growing arsenals. The fact that militias or drug gangs have taken advantage of this homemade chaos to register members as sport shooters and become legal gun owners is more than just an accidental byproduct. It is an argument to arm the population to an even greater extent.

The truth is: The country's murder rate trended downward for a while, mainly because the drug gangs reached an agreement on a number of cease-fires. Now, though, with Bolsonaro's decrees slowly having an effect, violence is again rising – one of the reasons that prompted the Electoral Court to issue a partial ban on carrying firearms on election day. A short time later, the Supreme Federal Court ruled that weapons purchases must again be well-founded in the future. It has become something of a ritual during Bolsonaro's tenure: The president issues decrees, someone challenges them in court and a judge is left with the task of controlling the damage.

As a result, the highest court has become a political protagonist in Brazil. For someone like Anjos, who can rattle off the names of the 11 justices like it was a soccer team, the court has become his most hated enemy. It is the court, in his view, that blocks Bolsonaro from governing the country. That has the gall to take bloggers offline, to lock up lawmakers for expressing their opinions and to order that company owners be raided because they discussed a putsch on WhatsApp. "What kind of a country is it if people can no longer say what they think?" demands Anjos.

What he doesn't see is that there are consequences when a politician suggests that police could shoot at leftist demonstrators. He ignores the fact that words can be dehumanizing and are able to shift understandings about what is acceptable and what is not.

"These hard-of-hearing in their black robes should hear the voice of our people one last time," Bolsonaro recently shouted to a riled-up crowd, which is why Anjos has news to share as he is standing in his shop one day in early August. "We are renting a bus," he says. "We're driving to Brasília to protest on Independence Day. That's what the maniac the crazy guy wants." He is referring to Bolsonaro.

His fellow shooting enthusiast Carlos Maranhão, though, isn't entirely sure if he should go along. On the one hand, he says, it could help his political career if he demonstrated such commitment. On the other, though, he sees himself more as the reflective sort, one who prefers rumination over action on such days. Plus, Maranhão is rather broke at the moment.