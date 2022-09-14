Bolsonaro Seeks Re-Election A Vote for the Future of Brazil

"Somebody is needed who can pacify the country," former Brazilian President Michel Temer says in comments to DER SPIEGEL. Someone who can build bridges to bring the two camps closer together, reduce the intensity of the debate and steer the countries into calmer waters after four years of crisis.

The question is whether Lula could be that person.

The people who have found their way into the stands of a sports arena in Rio de Janeiro on this Sunday in late July would likely answer that question in the negative. Thousands have arrived this morning to see Bolsonaro’s first large appearance of his reelection campaign. Many are wearing yellow T-shirts emblazoned with the words "God. Fatherland. Family. Freedom." Some are holding up Trump signs. As bearded men in combat boots and camouflage pants make their way to the coffee booth, Bolsonaro’s party hacks strut across the stage like gladiators.

Former Science Minister Marcos Pontes is here, a former astronaut who, out of consideration for the flat-Earth adherents in Bolsonaro’s orbit, regularly dodges the question as to whether the Earth might, in fact, be round. Or parliamentarian Daniel Silveira, who was sentenced to several years in prison this spring for having called on several occasions for attacks to be committed against members of Brazil’s highest court. Silveira is here today because Bolsonaro pardoned him by presidential decree.

Those who believe in God, screams an MC on stage, should raise their hand. The audience screams in approval and hands shoot up into the air. "A round of applause for Jesus!"

A country duo then plays a song praising Bolsonaro as a God-fearing leader of the Brazilian people. The crowd sings along, warming up for the appearance of a man who embodied their fury four years ago with the corrupt political establishment. Even though Bolsonaro spent decades in parliament before his first run for the presidency, many saw him as a clean, politically incorrect outsider who wasn’t afraid to agitate on the right even as most conservatives in the country held their tongues.

Because of country’s experience with dictatorship, taking right-wing positions in public used to be considered taboo, and those who did voice such positions did so in the anonymity of the internet. But then came the years of tortuous recession that Brazil experienced under Lula’s successor Dilma Rousseff, along with the corruption scandal surrounding the state-owned petroleum company Petrobras, mass demonstrations and, ultimately, Rouseff’s impeachment. Over time, anger at the country’s political leadership coalesced into a movement that united forces behind Bolsonaro – and it is members of that movement who are gathered here this morning to see their hero. "Mito," they call him, meaning "legend."

When Bolsonaro appears on the stage a short time later wearing a shapeless, white shirt, he recalls the times when he used to speak to an empty plenary hall as an unknown backbencher. With his slight lisp, which many younger politicians in the country have begun imitating because it is thought to convey authenticity, he tells the story of a conversation he had several years ago while on the stump in a rural backwater. Bolsonaro says he was unable to sleep one night, so he began chatting with the man at the reception desk, who asked him why he was in town. Bolsonaro told the receptionist that he was campaigning to become president.

"We burst out laughing," says Bolsonaro. "And then I asked him: What do you think is more likely? Me becoming president or you buying this hotel? And he said: I’m buying this hotel." It was, a dream come true, Bolsonaro calls out to his laughing audience, who can identify with such underdog stories. The question, though, remains whether it will be enough for him to be voted in for a second term.

Bolsonaro is fully aware that, having been in office for four years already, he must do more than just tell stories – so he discusses a couple of large infrastructure projects and mentions the country’s murder rate, which has dropped slightly because, as Bolsonaro would have it, potential criminals are afraid now that more guns are in circulation. Most of all, though, he focuses on a multibillion welfare package that he has just recently pushed through Congress.