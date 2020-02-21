Brazil's Traveling Judges A Floating Courtroom Brings Justice to the Jungle
For our Global Societies project, reporters around the world will be writing about societal problems, sustainability and development in Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe. The series will include features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts looking behind the curtain of globalization. The project is generously funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Shortly before sunset, a number of colorful houses suddenly appear behind a river bend, framed by green, tropical vegetation and the brown waters of the Amazon.
Vila Progresso is the capital of the Bailique archipelago, a cluster of eight islands in the Brazilian rainforest located 12 hours from the nearest major population center. It is little more than a labyrinth of rivers and canals and many of the homes are on stilts, as are the sidewalks. Because every April and May, the river spills over its banks.
The natural beauty makes the place seem like a paradise, but life here is hard. There's no work to be had except for a bit of fishing and the archipelago's roughly 14,000 inhabitants live hand to mouth. Many of them can neither read nor write, and without government welfare, hardly any of them would be able to make ends meet.
Consequently, traveling to the nearest court in Macapa is out of the question for most. Which is why, for the last 25 years, the court has been coming to them. Via steamboat.
Amapa's Itinerant Court
The Joao Bruno II slowly heads toward a wooden pier, where a group of young boys watches as the bosun ties off on a piling and pulls the lines tight. A dozen passengers have gathered on the upper deck next to the bridge, but Judge Jose Luciano Assis stands out from the crowd. A tall man, Assis is wearing a baseball hat and sipping Terere, the cold mate beverage, through a metal straw.
The Joao Bruno II usually transports people and goods back and forth between the provincial capital of Macapa and the small villages in the Amazon delta. But every two months, the ship transforms into a floating courtroom, bringing the rule of law to even the most far-flung corners of Brazil, where there are no state institutions.
Traveling alongside Assis are around 50 staff members of the Amapa court. There are public defenders, criminal prosecutors, court clerks, judicial officers, social workers and police officers. Last year, they came by twice as often, but under President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's judiciary has had to cut costs. The right-wing extremist politician isn't a big fan of elaborate court proceedings: He would rather fight crime with violence.
Word of the court ship's arrival spreads quickly and people rush to the pier to greet the justice officials and obtain an appointment for a hearing. Some people come in paddle boats and motorized canoes, which they tie directly to the ship before climbing onboard over the railing. For three days, the ship will be abuzz with people making complaints, demanding alimony or simply seeking advice.
"A Little Bit of Civilization"
Assis, 54, wipes the sweat from his brow. "We bring a little bit of civilization to the forgotten members of Brazilian society," he says. "For a few days, we provide a connection to the modern world and help the people solve their problems before they resort to vigilante justice."
Assis lives with his wife and daughter in a luxurious rambler with a pool on the outskirts of Macapa. He has an official car with a chauffeur, loves Italian food and appreciates a good red wine. "It's important to get away from the daily office routine now and then," Assis says. "Here I am confronted with real life."
The other judicial officers come along on the expeditions to the Amazon delta on a voluntary basis and receive no extra compensation. For six nights, they sleep shoulder-to-shoulder in hammocks.
The steamboat is too small to handle the huge rush of people the next morning. Dozens of people are already waiting to have their claims heard and Assis leaves his colleague, the federal judge Livia Peres, in charge on the ship. She hears claims for maternity protection, sick leave and pension applications.
He heads to the community center with his team. The public prosecutor takes the back corner, while the defense sits up front on the right. Even before the first hearing begins, the space is like a beehive. No provisions can be made here for privacy and improvisation is the top priority.
Assis sets up in an adjoining room without a door. He's brought a fan with him to combat the heat and is wearing a T-shirt, Bermuda shorts and plastic sandals. "We work under the simplest field conditions," he says. "We don't even have an internet connection, and there are frequent power outages."
The First Hearing
Valdez dos Santos Amanajas and Marcelo de Oliveira Lima were caught hunting with an unregistered shotgun. It should be an open-and-shut case: The law calls for a penalty and the confiscation of the weapon. "Without the shotgun, we can't provide for our families," pleads dos Santos, a gaunt man in his early 30s with four children to feed.
The judge gives the accused a sharp look, briefly consults the prosecutor and then pronounces his verdict: "You have two months to register the weapon. As a penalty, you have to do three days of community service."
In the seclusion of the jungle, life follows its own rules. "Enforcing the law here is different," Assis says. "We have to see things from their perspective and be flexible." Over and over again, the judge considers just how much leeway the law provides him. More often than not, common sense is more important than a strict interpretation of the law.
Assis has led more than a dozen judiciary expeditions to the Bailique archipelago and has gained a deep insight into the lives of the region's inhabitants. Nature pushes the people to their limits and for many, life is a daily struggle for survival. "Here, you can't adjudicate according to the standards of an urban elite," Assis says.
Most legal violations in Bailique involve disputes between neighbors, violence within families or custody battles. Many men also refuse to pay alimony. "If you don't pay alimony, I'll have to put you in jail. Do you want that?" the judge asks Edi Monteiro dos Santos. The fisherman owes his ex-wife, with whom he has three children, around 2,000 Brazilian real (427 euros), a fortune for someone living in the archipelago.
Dos Santos has no money. He now lives with a new wife with whom he also has three children and he squirms in his chair. But Assis remains firm and grows angry. "How is your wife supposed to feed the boys on her own?" he asks. "You should have thought about that before you had more children."
The fisherman gives the judge a confused look. Here in Bailique, people have lots of children, often with two or three different partners. It's the fear of prison that finally makes dos Santos give in. He could pay off his debt in installments, dos Santos suggests.
The judge hesitates, then agrees. But he warns dos Santos: "If you don't abide by this agreement, I'll have to hand you over to Jesus here the next time we come back." The policeman Alzino de Jesus da Silva is standing next to him. A set of handcuffs and a pistol dangle from his belt.
Tough Decisions
Assis likes quick decisions. Some of the cases he hears along the Amazon would take months if they were in the city. But here, he often needs only a few hours. "You can't wait until the next trip with every little thing. That would only increase the tension," Assis says. "We do everything in our power to reach a swift conclusion and uphold the social peace."
Of course, there are also serious crimes like manslaughter, child abuse or rape "where we must come down hard," the judge explains. In cases like that, the remoteness of the archipelago is a big disadvantage as there is neither a forensic department nor DNA experts in Bailique. It's often one person's word against another's.
This time is no different. A slender, 16-year-old boy stands accused of raping a 6-year-old boy, according to a police report. "I pulled my pants down and laid on top of him," the perpetrator says. "But I didn't force myself inside him."
"That's not what it says in the police report," Assis says. "Why did you admit to having sex?" The teenager hesitates for a moment, then looks to his mother, who looks as if she's been petrified. "They threatened me. I was afraid. I told them what they wanted to hear," he says quietly.
Assis orders the boy be taken into police custody. The next day, he hopes to interview the victim and his family, but the case takes an unexpected turn: The family is no longer there; they moved after the incident.
More About Brazil
Now Assis faces a dilemma: Should he place the boy in pretrial detention in Macapa, or should he first question the victim's family in the capital? He decides to wait. "Do you know what happens in prison to boys who are accused of child abuse?" Assis asks. "I have to be sure the charges are watertight. I'm not putting an innocent person into pretrial detention."
For 10 hours each day, the court hears the complaints of the residents of the archipelago. In just six days, there are 300 appointments. "The ship of justice has brought some hope and security to the people of the delta," Assis says. "We should go to more places, but unfortunately there's not enough money. Brazil is in crisis." After a short pause he adds: "President Bolsonaro is saving money in the wrong places."
This piece is part of the Global Societies series. The project runs for three years and is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Global Societies series involves journalists reporting from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe about injustices in a globalized world, societal challenges and sustainable development. The features, analyses, photo essays, videos and podcasts, which originally appeared in DER SPIEGEL’s Foreign Desk section, will also appear in the Global Societies section of SPIEGEL International. The project is initially planned to run for three years and receives financial support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) is funding the project for a period of three years at a total cost of around €2.3 million.
No. The foundation exerts no influence whatsoever on the stories and other elements that appear in the series.
Yes. Large European media outlets like the Guardian and El País have similar sections on their websites -- called "Global Development" and "Planeta Futuro," respectively -- that are likewise funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
In recent years, DER SPIEGEL has complete two projects with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Journalism Centre (EJC): "Expedition BeyondTomorrow," about global sustainability goals, and the journalist refugee project "The New Arrivals," which resulted in several award-winning multimedia features on the issues of migrants and refugees.
All Global Societies pieces will be published in the Global Societies section of the SPIEGEL International website.