BRICS and the Emerging New World Order "Hypocrisy Is Fairly Evenly Distributed in the North and the South"
Last week, heads of state and government from the BRICS countries met in Johannesburg, South Africa. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from Brazil, Narendra Modi of India, Xi Jinping from China and host Cyril Ramaphosa were present in person, while Russian President Vladimir Putin took part via video, the product of a warrant that has been issued for his arrest by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
The article you are reading originally appeared in German in issue 35/2023 (August 25th, 2023) of DER SPIEGEL.
DER SPIEGEL: Mr. Spektor, do the five men who met last week for the BRICS summit stand for a better world order than the one we've been living in so far?
Spektor: They certainly represent a different world order – one that is not centered on the U.S. or the West, but has several centers. They share the view that the unipolar, U.S.-led world order has been a disaster for the rest of the world, and they point to the invasion of Iraq as a symptom of that. There is a deep belief among these countries that multipolarity is a better deal.
DER SPIEGEL: Is that belief correct?
Spektor: History suggests that when you have many centers of power, the risk of conflict and war tends to increase. The condition under which multipolarity can provide stability is if you have a concert of great powers, which is not what we have now.
DER SPIEGEL: Not one of the five BRICS leaders is younger than 70. Putin is a former KGB agent, Xi is a Chinese party official, Modi is a Hindu nationalist with a growing authoritarian streak. What vision do these men stand for?
Spektor: These five men have learned how to gain and secure power – sometimes in remarkable ways, as in the case of Lula, who was in prison and then got re-elected in a clean election. But as far as the human rights situation in their countries is concerned, it is atrocious. In the Global South, it bothers many people that the West criticizes Xi Jinping and Putin for this, but not Narendra Modi – because India has been considered an ally of the West since the start of the Ukraine war. Some people here in the South are even wondering: Does Europe still represent the protection of human rights, when we think of the dead in the Mediterranean, or of how Italy and the British treat migrants.
DER SPIEGEL: Are you really seeking to compare Italy and Britain with Russia and China?
Spektor: No, I'm not trying to create a false equivalence. What I'm saying is that the five BRICS leaders aren't sitting there together because they want to protect democracy and human rights. The glue holding them together is a joint willingness to decentralize power in the international system and, beyond that, they will provide joint protection. Jair Bolsonaro was protected by his BRICS peers when he was creating havoc in Brazil, and now these countries are protecting Putin. They will protect Ramaphosa when he is accused of corruption scandals, and they will protect Xi and Modi against accusations of human rights violations.
The BRICS leaders from left to right: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Xi Jinping (China), Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) and Narendra Modi (India). Russia was represented at the summit by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / dpa
DER SPIEGEL: You wrote a widely acclaimed essay in which you defended the refusal of many countries in the Global South to side with Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.
Spektor: The countries of the Global South don't want to blindly follow the West because they are not sure if the West will survive in its current form. But they don't want to tie themselves up with China either, and certainly not with Russia. What they want is maximum flexibility.
DER SPIEGEL: Can such a strategy be sustained?
Spektor: The answer to that depends on internal factors. Take the case of Brazil. President Lula doesn't want to choose between the U.S. and China, he wants to deal with both. The problem is that domestic politics can push him in certain directions. When Bolsonaro tried to move away from China and realign Brazil with the Trump administration, his own political base in Congress told him: No. We depend on exports to China. So, the problem with hedging is that it's not just about what the heads of state would like to do. They have to attend to domestic politics. Can Modi remain on the fence when he has a neighbor like China, with whom his country has such a long, troubled history?
DER SPIEGEL: When you defend these countries' striving for "maximum flexibility", aren't you demanding exactly what the Global South accuses the North of – namely that it chooses its partners according to its own advantage, independent of moral considerations?
Spektor: The Global South’s position is explicitly amoral. The countries here are not pretending otherwise. They say: It's because the West is so hypocritical that we have little choice but to be hypocritical as well. I do not share this view. But in the wake of the Ukraine war there was an uproar in Europe as to why the Global South would not obviously side with the "good guys.” The argument of the South is: The world isn't black and white. We can understand that Putin is afraid of NATO expansion. We can understand that he wants to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. All of this is immoral, but we understand that.
DER SPIEGEL: Was that one of the reasons why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met a rather cool reception from Brazil’s leaders during his visit in January?
Spektor: The fact that Scholz came here and lectured the Brazilian people about the horrors of this criminal war raised a question: What is German policy towards Yemen and Syria? This reaction may be cynical, but it is real. The message is: Don't tell us that this European war is the first to shatter the foundations of the international order. Did Putin violate the principle of non-interference and the territorial integrity of Ukraine? Yes. But this is a war that has no other solution than one day sitting down at the table with Putin again. The harder you try to bring him before the International Criminal Court, the more you are going to protract the war. And since you aren’t sending troops yourself, you are cynical, too. You are making Ukrainians pay the price for a war that will have no end.
DER SPIEGEL: Apart from what the West is doing – shouldn’t the countries of South America, Africa and Southeast Asia have an interest in Putin being punished for using force to move borders?
Spektor: Absolutely. There is no doubt that the Putin regime broke a fundamental rule of international law. That is why most countries in the Global South also voted against Russia in the UN – with notable exceptions such as India and South Africa. Brazil voted for the UN resolution. But does Brazil fear that Russia's behavior is now spreading and that eventually Brazil's borders are going to be violated? Not really. And if you talk to anyone in Brasilia, they will tell you that there is no fundamental difference between Russia's behavior and the invasion of a country without United Nations authorization.
DER SPIEGEL: You are referring to Iraq.
Spektor: Are we going to prosecute George W. Bush? Are we going to take him to The Hague? Again, of course that's cynical. But we are in the realm of cynicism when we are dealing with international politics. There is no single morality upon which you can base your argument.
Many in the Global South see U.S. President George W. Bush's attack on Iraq to be a powerful example of Northern hypocrisy.Foto: J. Scott Applewhite / AP
DER SPIEGEL: That is a very relativistic point of view – and ultimately a rejection of a values-based foreign policy, as advocated by Germany's Foreign Minister Anna-Lena Baerbock.
Spektor: I entirely agree that moral values should be at the center of global politics. But what are these values in individual cases? What does the German foreign minister say when it comes to China's oppression of the Uyghurs or India's security regime in Kashmir? What is happening there are grave violations of human rights. Will Germany cancel its business with China or India? It is very hard to sustain a values-based foreign policy.
DER SPIEGEL: So, your argument is that neither the Global North nor the Global South has morality on its side – only that the South at least isn't pretending.
Spektor: There are some politicians in the South who pretend that they are better than they are – and better than the nasty West, from which they have suffered for so long. India and Brazil, for example, justify their claim to a seat on the UN Security Council by saying: Let's democratize world politics. Our policy is based on peace and human rights. Really? Brazil counts 72,000 murders every year. I have already mentioned India. I would say that hypocrisy is fairly evenly distributed in the North and the South.
DER SPIEGEL: In a new essay, you argue that hypocrisy actually has its good points. Please explain.
Spektor: We have two possibilities: a world with hypocrisy and a world without it. In the former, those in power claim they are acting based on moral values. The fact that they often don't do so opens up a gap which allows critics to denounce their actions and create pressure.
DER SPIEGEL: And in the other world?
Spektor: In a world without hypocrisy, powerful countries make no commitment to moral value from the outset and say: This is in our interest, and if you don't like it, then so be it. I much prefer living in a world where denunciations of torture in a prison in Iraq create political pressure and force the U.S. government to change course. It is very difficult to subject Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping to such criticism. So, I’d rather live in a world where moral values need to be respected, even if they are violated all the time.
Vladimir Putin's speech was delivered to the BRICS summit via video due to the international warrant that has been issued for his arrest.Foto: Grigory Sysoev / SNA / IMAGO
Chinese head of state Xi Jinping during the video message from Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 23Foto: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP
DER SPIEGEL: Like President Lula and Chancellor Scholz, China is now also talking about a "multipolar" world order. Doesn't this term mask a grim reality, namely a world in which everyone fights against everyone else?
Spektor: In one sense, "multipolar" simply means that there are more than two great powers. The fact that we have three such actors for the first time in 80 years creates its own set of instabilities. The only way to avoid conflict and solve the great questions of our time is what Henry Kissinger called the "concert of the great powers." After the Cuban Missile Crisis, the U.S. and the Soviet Union got together and said: We must not allow other nations to have nuclear weapons. They created the Non-Proliferation Treaty and thereby managed to produce international order. The problem now is that the great powers don't talk to each other.
DER SPIEGEL: Why isn't there a non-aligned movement forming in the Global South today, like there was during the Cold War?
Spektor: The non-aligned movement of the 1950s emerged as a result of decolonization and came about because of the perception these countries had that unless they united, they wouldn’t be able to push for sovereignty, economic equality and an end to racial discrimination. What we are seeing today in the Global South is not a coalition around values but a convergence around the idea that you don't want to commit to any side. There is no other common vision among the countries of the Global South.
DER SPIEGEL: Wouldn't the timing be opportune for a deeper alliance? The 25 strongest countries, which can be attributed neither to the West nor to the Sino-Russian bloc, already surpass the economic output of the EU.
Spektor: Such attempts are afoot. Brazil is trying to put together a coalition on deforestation with Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It’s trying to form another coalition with the Amazon River Basin countries. But on a global scale, these countries' interests diverge too greatly. There is no concerted movement in the Global South to reform the World Trade Organization or the International Monetary Fund. The BRICS bank ...
DER SPIEGEL: ... which is based in Shanghai and is now headed by Brazil’s former president, Dilma Rousseff ...
Spektor: … is not centered on values either. It’s all about interests and providing funds. There is no moral authority in the Global South that can be compared to the Non-Aligned Movement of the 1950s and '60’s and its fight for self-determination.
DER SPIEGEL: President Lula considers the G-7, the group of the seven largest democratic economies, to be outdated. He is calling for the G-20 to be upgraded and for the UN Security Council to be reformed in order to give the emerging powers more influence. In this way, he says, even the Ukraine war could have been prevented. Do you agree?
Spektor: Absolutely not. I find some of Lula's statements about the Ukraine war abhorrent. That said, I think Lula is right on another point: The structure of international organizations no longer reflects the distribution of power that we have in the world today. The danger here is that the legitimacy of these institutions becomes eroded, and countries begin to move away from them. But I don't think that applies to the UN Security Council. There's a reason India and Brazil want to be permanent members: The Security Council still is the major source of joint collective authority in the world, whether reformed or not. And its legitimacy is threatened not by the Global South, but by its own members – the U.S., which invaded Iraq without authorization, and Russia, which has violated the very international law a Security Council member should uphold.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arriving in South Africa on August 21.Foto: Ricardo Stuckert / AFP
DER SPIEGEL: That's why Lula wants to reform the Council.
Spektor: Even if the five permanent members wanted to reform the council, which they don’t, it would fail because the nations concerned can’t even get their own neighbors on board: Argentina, Colombia and Mexico are all opposed to Brazil getting a permanent seat. China and Pakistan have put a coalition together to deny India a seat, and Japan is opposed by a whole host of countries. Not to mention France, which will not give up its seat to either the EU or Germany.
DER SPIEGEL: Russia’s attack on Ukraine has once again raised the question of nuclear weapons around the world. Should we expect new nuclear programs to be set up in the Global South?
Spektor: The dividing line on that issue was the "war on terror.” That period already taught the emerging countries that they should follow the example of North Korea. From that perspective, Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi made a mistake when he relinquished his weapons of mass destruction program in 2003. Anyone who does this will be punished. Those who don’t, like North Korea, will be rewarded. In a world that is more conflictual, where the possibility of actual military confrontation between the great powers is no longer unthinkable, can you blame the South Korean elite for considering the development their own nuclear weapons? Taiwan and Japan also renounced military nuclear programs in exchange for U.S. security guarantees. How reliable will these security guarantees be in the future?
DER SPIEGEL: You mean if Donald Trump is re-elected.
Spektor: Can we be sure that Japan will have no incentive to weaponize in the next 20 years? Add to that the fact that Russia and the U.S. are no longer talking about arms control, and that China is weaponizing fast, and you have a situation that is really, really worrisome going forward.
DER SPIEGEL: The massive U.S. and European sanctions against Russia are raising concerns in many countries that the West could, one day, overwhelm them economically too. Could this ultimately lead to the end of the world economic and financial order that has been in place for 80 years?
Spektor: There has been a movement in the Global South to try and promote the use of currencies other than the dollar for transactions between these countries. They can use this politically to show that they are tired of the unipolar world and the rule of the dollar. Some countries even depend on it. Argentina, for example, is considering paying off its debt to the International Monetary Fund in Chinese yuan simply because it has no dollars. But this should not be confused with a concerted move to abolish the dollar. The dollar has a long life ahead of it.
DER SPIEGEL: And the fear of economic sanctions?
Spektor: The European Union has been giving Latin America a very hard time with the so-called MERCOSUR trade agreement, mainly because of protectionist concerns from France. But if Europe doesn't sign this agreement, won’t it actually be pushing Latin America towards China? President Trump used to send his secretary of state to Latin America to warn us against signing agreements with Chinese network equipment maker Huawei for 5G. Fine. But what's the alternative? Isn't the West as a whole pushing the Global South towards China?
DER SPIEGEL journalists Bernhard Zand and Jens Glüsing together with Matias Spektor (center) in São PauloFoto: André Fridman / DER SPIEGEL
DER SPIEGEL: Do you share the view held by many that Europe's global influence is in decline?
Spektor: I'll answer that with a resounding no. Yes, Europe is not a great power. And yet Europe is incredibly influential. We just ran a survey on how people in Brazil feel about foreign direct investment from the U.S., from China and from Europe. The study is not yet published, but I can tell you that people have a far more favorable view of European investment than of investment coming from the U.S. and certainly from China. This may partly have to do with our cultural ties and the fact that we were colonized by Europe. But that does not mean that Europe only shines as a "soft power.” In a highly competitive world, soft and hard power are intertwined. And Latin America, of all the regions of the Global South, is the one that has preserved democracy the most. The human rights situation is still atrocious, but it's improving and it's better than it is in Southeast Asia. We Brazilians booted out the right-wing populist Bolsonaro in a clean election. That makes a huge difference. And a lot of that was thanks to assistance from Europe and the inspiration from European political leaders over the past 40 years.
DER SPIEGEL: Europe has long had its own right-wing populists.
Spektor: And that is my much greater concern. I am not afraid of Europe becoming weaker. I fear a strong Europe falling into the hands of the extreme right. We often see Europe, the cradle of democracy and enlightenment, somehow standing up against a dangerous world out there. But the threat comes from within. The domestic political debate inside Germany would have been unthinkable 10 years ago. Not to mention Spain, Great Britain or France. So, my concern is not the decline of Europe, it’s the decline of Enlightenment values. And if there's a region in the world that can turn around right-wing populism today, I think it's Europe.
DER SPIEGEL: And the autocrats who are gaining strength in the emerging countries of the Global South in this multipolar world?
Spektor: Democracy was never a set proposition, not in Europe, not in the U.S. and not here in the Global South. Democracy and human rights have always been in question. Racial laws in the United States were only abolished a generation ago. I was born in dictatorial Argentina and grew up in transition in Brazil. And I lived through the Bolsonaro years. Our generation has to struggle for freedom and decency just like that of our parents or grandparents. If we become complacent, it will be our own fault.