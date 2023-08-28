BRICS and the Emerging New World Order "Hypocrisy Is Fairly Evenly Distributed in the North and the South"

DER SPIEGEL: When you defend these countries' striving for "maximum flexibility", aren't you demanding exactly what the Global South accuses the North of – namely that it chooses its partners according to its own advantage, independent of moral considerations?

Spektor: The Global South’s position is explicitly amoral. The countries here are not pretending otherwise. They say: It's because the West is so hypocritical that we have little choice but to be hypocritical as well. I do not share this view. But in the wake of the Ukraine war there was an uproar in Europe as to why the Global South would not obviously side with the "good guys.” The argument of the South is: The world isn't black and white. We can understand that Putin is afraid of NATO expansion. We can understand that he wants to prevent Ukraine from joining the European Union. All of this is immoral, but we understand that.

DER SPIEGEL: Was that one of the reasons why German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met a rather cool reception from Brazil’s leaders during his visit in January?

Spektor: The fact that Scholz came here and lectured the Brazilian people about the horrors of this criminal war raised a question: What is German policy towards Yemen and Syria? This reaction may be cynical, but it is real. The message is: Don't tell us that this European war is the first to shatter the foundations of the international order. Did Putin violate the principle of non-interference and the territorial integrity of Ukraine? Yes. But this is a war that has no other solution than one day sitting down at the table with Putin again. The harder you try to bring him before the International Criminal Court, the more you are going to protract the war. And since you aren’t sending troops yourself, you are cynical, too. You are making Ukrainians pay the price for a war that will have no end.

DER SPIEGEL: Apart from what the West is doing – shouldn’t the countries of South America, Africa and Southeast Asia have an interest in Putin being punished for using force to move borders?

Spektor: Absolutely. There is no doubt that the Putin regime broke a fundamental rule of international law. That is why most countries in the Global South also voted against Russia in the UN – with notable exceptions such as India and South Africa. Brazil voted for the UN resolution. But does Brazil fear that Russia's behavior is now spreading and that eventually Brazil's borders are going to be violated? Not really. And if you talk to anyone in Brasilia, they will tell you that there is no fundamental difference between Russia's behavior and the invasion of a country without United Nations authorization.

DER SPIEGEL: You are referring to Iraq.

Spektor: Are we going to prosecute George W. Bush? Are we going to take him to The Hague? Again, of course that's cynical. But we are in the realm of cynicism when we are dealing with international politics. There is no single morality upon which you can base your argument.