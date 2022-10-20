Xi had hardly entered office when he issued comprehensive measures aimed at fighting corruption. From December 2012 to June 2021, the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection didn’t just investigate 631,000 lower-ranking members of the party – referred to derisively by Xi as "flies" – but 393 powerful party leaders, called "tigers," also lost their jobs. Many of them ended up in prison.

There was also fabulous wealth to be found in the immediate surroundings of the president himself. In 2012, the Bloomberg news agency published a report according to which Xi’s extended family had amassed several hundred million dollars through company investments and real estate deals. The largest share of the riches was attributed to his brother-in-law. In 2015, the New York Times took the story further, reporting that relatives of Xi’s had invested early on in a company belonging to the country’s wealthiest man and later sold their shares for a multimillion-dollar profit. However, Xi himself has never been implicated in such deals, nor have his wife or daughter.

For Xi, the anti-corruption campaign had two significant advantages: It increased his popularity in the country, with people no longer having to bring along a bottle of perfume or whiskey every time they interacted with public officials. And it enabled Xi to get rid of his political adversaries. Powerful functionaries fell victim to the purge, such as Zhou Yongkang, former head of the security services, in 2013. In 2017, it was the turn of Sun Zhengcai, a member of the Politburo who many had seen as a potential successor to Xi. Both were sentenced to life in prison.

Since then, all power in China has been concentrated in Xi’s hands. Whether it is economic or financial questions, it is all taken care of by Xi’s people, the "Xiites." He even gets involved in the details. In 2014, for example, he personally issued 17 decrees relating to environmental protection. And if any of his directives isn’t followed to the letter, the offender faces an abrupt end to their career.

Under his pre-predecessor Jiang Zemin, the Standing Committee made its decisions by majority vote. Then came Hu Jintao, who even gave a veto to every member of the committee, referred to at the time as "the nine dragons controlling the water." Xi’s nickname, by contrast, is "chairman of everything."

At one time, Article 79 of the Chinese constitution held that the president was not allowed to hold onto power for longer than two consecutive terms. In 2018, Xi had the provision removed, to the delight of party newspapers.

But not all Chinese were equally convinced. Was this not an example of a modern-day ruler claiming the ancient "mandate of heaven" so he could stay in office for life? On the day of the announcement of the elimination of term limits, internet censors in China blocked the hashtag #Emperor within minutes. Developments on the stock exchange, though, were extraordinary: Shares for the company Shenzhen Emperor Technology rose by almost 10 percent. It was a way for stock investors to draw public attention to the term despite internet censorship – a creative form of protest that is understood in China.

When Xi entered office in 2012, the Chinese internet was a wild, chaotic place where the armies of censors frequently found themselves trailing hopelessly behind clever users. Today, artificial intelligence takes care of most of the thought-control police work. The "Great Firewall," which separates China’s internet from the rest of the world, has become almost impermeable. The government has criminalized the use of VPN software, which can help users avoid such cyber-impediments.

But what began with the internet has now grown to encompass the entire country: Complete control, everywhere.