China's Battle against COVID The Omicron Wave Hits the Countryside

"I used to be required to measure the temperature of all of my patients and immediately report positive cases so that they could be brought to a quarantine facility," he says. "Now, we treat them." Or rather, they try to. Four elderly people are sitting in the tiny practice crammed together on a metal bench of the kind you might see in a train station or airport – all of them receiving saline solution infusions.

Liang can remember his first COVID patient well. "It began on the morning of December 10. A woman over the age of 50, she had a fever, felt nauseous and had diarrhea. I tested her, and she was positive. We gave her a shot to lower her temperature. In the ensuing days, her husband and two children also showed up. They had all been infected.” And before long, it was the entire village. "More than 90 percent of the people in our village have now been infected," Liang estimates. He was still able to test the first patients and give them a bit of ibuprofen. But he now no longer has any supplies at all, unable to do much of anything except administer Chinese herbs and saline infusions.

"On December 17, I had a sore throat myself, so I took a test and found that I was positive. We immediately closed to avoid infecting anybody." They reopened again after a few days. When asked how many people in the village had died in recent weeks, he says: "We don’t have a number. But there have certainly been a higher number of deaths this year than average."

One hour’s drive southeast of the center of Tianjin, population 13 million, with its skyscrapers and shopping centers, lies a village in a flat, winter landscape surrounded by wind turbines and oil wells. The village is part of the city’s administrative region, but it feels like a completely different world. It is here that Zhang Baoli has her rural medical practice. Her name has been changed for this story.

Just as they have in hundreds of thousands of Chinese villages, the authorities have razed some of the old farmhouses to make way for apartment buildings. In this particular village, that makeover looks to have taken place several decades ago. The four-story residential buildings are run down, as are the shops surrounding them.

Zhang Baoli’s practice is located in a garage. It includes a sofa, a leather recliner and plastic stools, where patients and their family members sit. Here, too, four women are receiving infusions, the oldest of whom is 91. At her wooden table in the corner, Zhang is stirring together a brownish powder and a liquid in a small bowl, before smearing it on a bandage and sticking it to a young woman’s exposed hip.

A Weakened Rural Healthcare System

"Strictly speaking, this place is illegal," she says. The official permit only applied to her former clinic, which she operated for around 20 years at the same site, but which was shut down last year. For as long as the zero-COVID policy was in force, Zhang wasn’t even allowed to give patients aspirin or cough syrup, since they could have been used to cover up COVID symptoms. The authorities also mandated that only a single patient could be in the building at one time. Which meant that keeping the clinic up and running no longer made sense. "I closed the clinic because they were so strict," Zhang says. Instead, she found a job in the city administering PCR tests. She opened her current, provisional clinic after the zero-COVID policy was lifted.

"In my old clinic, I could also give patients oxygen, but that’s not possible in this garage," she says. She says she still has access to the clinic building, "but it has neither electricity nor heating. I can’t treat any elderly patients there."