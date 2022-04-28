"Stand up! Those who refuse to be slaves!" Every child in China knows these words. They make up the first line of the national anthem. The struggle against oppression is the founding myth of the Communist Party .

But on April 18, the line could no longer be used as a hashtag on the Chinese messaging service Weibo. The censors had blocked that particular combination of characters because internet users had used the anthem to vent their anger over restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A state that censors its own national anthem – that’s where China now is in the third year of the pandemic. Omicron is forcing the Chinese government to resort to desperate measures. The highly infectious variant has pushed the country’s long-successful zero-COVID strategy to its limits. At the beginning of last week, more than 370 million people in 45 Chinese cities were subject to a partial or full lockdown. The measures have been particularly harsh in Shanghai, the country’s most populous city.

The number of infections there peaked on April 16 at 3,590 symptomatic cases and has only in recent days declined markedly, even though virtually everything has been shut down in the city for more than four weeks. The draconian lockdown is not only endangering China’s economy, but also the global economy. It is also leading many Chinese to increasingly view their state and it’s leadership through different eyes. Shanghai today is an unsettled, angry city. The goodwill and gratitude with which the population supported the zero-COVID strategy for two years are evaporating as previously privileged city dwellers suddenly go hungry and hundreds of thousands are locked up in isolation camps under undignified conditions. To get an idea of the extent of misery, a single question is often enough: What did you eat today?

"Carrots, onions, white cabbage," says Wang Dan. The chief economist of the Hang Seng Bank in China is currently having to subsist on government food supplies. Alexander Weng, founder of the online city magazine Smartshanghai has been eating fried potatoes with fried eggs for days. His refrigerator looks like someone raided a chicken ranch. Eggs, eggs and more eggs – a product of the delivery chaos in the city. Meanwhile, German consultant Janine Jakob is getting by on cucumber salad with tuna, "plus a glass of mulled wine." She say she didn’t have much more than that at home. But that’s not even her biggest problem. Jakob has been living in complete uncertainty since April 3. For days, she hasn’t received any information from the public health authorities. It’s only the guard’s decrepit megaphone that blares across the courtyard. "Please come for testing, please come for testing." A new day, a new throat swab. The 29-year-old can see her neighbors gathered in rows from the window. Jakob personally isn’t allowed outside her door – she’s stuck in her apartment in central Shanghai waiting for things to somehow carry on again and for her to be admitted to one of the quarantine camps.

March 26 was the day that changed Jakob’s life. It was spring in Shanghai, and the first trees had begun blossoming. That evening, she met with three friends – a Chinese, a Taiwanese and a Canadian, at the Abbey Road bar in the former French Concession. "It was packed," she says. Even though the authorities had registered an increasing number of Omicron cases in the city in the days before, Jakob hadn’t been worried. A lockdown in Shanghai? Totally unimaginable. But two days later, the administration sealed off the east of the city. Officials said it was just a precaution and that everything would reopen five days later. On April 1, the western districts were also shut down. It was around that time that Jakob began experiencing a scratchy throat. Her head was pounding. She took aspirin and sat down in front of the computer as she did every day. Jakob has been living in China for four and a half years, she has built up her own company and she gives motivational seminars.

A few days later, men in protective suits knocked on her door and handed over rapid tests. Hers showed two red stripes. She was positive. Just like her three friends she met at Abbey Road. The Chinese man and the Taiwanese woman were picked up by buses after only a few days and taken to collection centers with thousands of beds. The Canadian was next. Jakob says he was in a complete state of desperation. "There are no showers in his camp and the toilets have no doors," she says. She packed her suitcase long ago and had her two cats placed in a pet boarding facility. "I said to myself, come on, Janine, you can survive the two weeks of isolation." But the apparatus apparently forget about her. She has now taken nine rapid tests at home. All have been negative. However, only those who have been in a camp and have two negative PCR tests are considered to have recovered in Shanghai. "And I’m not getting them." She says her neighbors have threatened to call the police on her if she ventures outside. What is happening in Shanghai is reawakening memories of Wuhan, back where it all began. One day before the Chinese Spring Festival in 2020, the authorities announced at 2 a.m. that they were sealing off the city. They canceled all flights, express trains no longer stopped in Wuhan, and subway and bus services were suspended. Security forces barricaded the arterial roads. Wuhan became synonymous with the largest epidemiological experiment in history. The city remained sealed off for 76 days, with 11 million people ordered to stay at home.

At the time, the virus was new, and little was known about the disease it caused, its infectiousness and the mortality rate. There was neither a vaccine for COVID nor medications that could effectively treat it. Fear was rampant. The authorities had to act and improvise. It was only natural that some things went wrong and many people had to endure unnecessary hardship. By the time the curfew had been lifted, Wuhan officially counted 50,008 infected and 2,572 dead. Shanghai has reported a far higher number of infections, but officially, only 25 people have died from COVID. Those who show symptoms are forcibly hospitalized, and the rest are sent to one of the city’s many isolation camps. Or, like Janine Jakob, they are forgotten. The outbreak in Wuhan began at the Huanan Seafood Market. In Shanghai, it was at the Huating Hotel, an aging building whose ventilation system is said to discharge into the subway shaft of the nearby Shanghai Indoor Stadium station. The hotel reportedly housed travelers from Hong Kong during their quarantine. Abbey Road is three stops away on Line 1. Some 40,000 doctors and nurses have now been transferred to Shanghai. Their job is to get the virus numbers down, but above all to preserve the myth of the infallibility of the Communist Party. In the past two years, the apparatus has repeatedly suggested to the Chinese that the People’s Republic was the only country in the world that had the coronavirus under control. On state television, you saw the hearses in Bergamo. On the evening news, the announcers would read out the latest death toll from the United States. There was coughing, fever and death everywhere, and it was only in China that one could lead a carefree existence.

For two years, China remained largely free of the coronavirus. In places where measures were imposed, they were often unrelenting, but they also always affected only a fraction of the 1.4 billion Chinese – and they were lifted again after a few weeks. The majority of the population supported that course. Under Omicron conditions, the approach has remained just as harsh, even though fewer people are dying – and the authorities have proven unable to repeat the usual success. What previously passed for expediency now looks more and more like ideology. Even Zhong Nanshan, the 85-year-old pulmonologist who is the ultimate authority on the coronavirus in China, recently hinted at this. In early April, Zhong published an essay in English stating that China would be unable to sustain its zero-COVID strategy in the long term. He wrote that the country needs to reopen and normalize social and economic development. The censors deleted the article almost as soon as the Chinese version was published. The reason is that the authorities are basing their measures primarily on political considerations. Leader Xi Jinping’s name is closely associated with the zero-COVID strategy after he elevated it to one of his country’s chief policies. Implementing it at all costs is now seen as a badge of loyalty in a year that is particularly sensitive in political terms: In a break with tradition, Xi is seeking a third term as general secretary at the party congress this autumn. Millions of people from Shanghai’s upper class and broad middle class have benefited from the system and have acquiesced to the party’s promise: We rule, you get rich. But now that China’s elite are peering into empty refrigerators, that social contract is starting to crack. There hasn’t been this much criticism of the authorities since the fear-filled early days of the pandemic. Social media channels are full of it.

Jessica Yu runs an advertising agency in Shanghai. But for three weeks, she has been locked down in her home with her husband, two sons and her mother. "My mom was really just going to stay for five days and help us out." That’s how long the lockdown was supposed to last. "It’s such a busy city – you can’t just shut it down. That was naive," says Yu. Of course, there have been rules and laws in the past that she didn’t agree with, but there was usually a way around it. With corona, it has been different. Even billionaire Kathy Xu Xin had to send out a call for help using WeChat from her mansion in Shanghai’s Pudong district because she couldn’t get her hands on any break and milk. "We didn’t have enough food either, actually just rice," says advertising professional Yu. "Then, a few days ago, all of a sudden, lots of deliveries came through. Now, we have too much of everything." That’s why they're now having roast pork while others continue to starve. Before the coronavirus, Shanghai had been very international, Yu says. Local residents pride themselves on their cosmopolitanism and cultural finesse. Proximity to the party may count in Beijing, but in Shanghai, it’s the balance of the bank account that matters – hedonism is given greater weight there than communism. At least that’s how it was until the end of March.

Now, Yu says, the city has become as bureaucratic as Beijing. At the beginning of April, the central government took full control. The battle against Omicron is being led by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan. Wherever she has made an appearance in recent years, roads have been cordoned off, schools closed and mass tests ordered. Sun is considered the personification of the lockdowns. It’s not as if there was no alternative available – the authorities had more than two years to prepare. The fact that the Chinese leadership is still adhering to the zero-COVID strategy is also due to the fact that it has done a poor job with its vaccination campaign of reaching the elderly in particular: 130 million Chinese over the age of 60 have no or inadequate vaccination protection. In Shanghai, just under 38 percent of residents in this age group have received three doses of vaccine. Moreover, out of national pride, China has not yet approved any of the mRNA vaccines developed in the West. Nor has it brought one of its own to the market yet. In mid-April, authorities announced some relief. They said that people who live in a housing complex where there hasn’t been a positive case reported for 14 days straight can at least stretch their legs a little in the neighborhood. But if a single new infection is discovered, the entire neighborhood has to be quarantined again for two weeks. Even though the authorities announced last Wednesday that they had released millions of Shanghai residents from lockdown, their freedom of movement remains restricted and can be taken away again at any time. In addition, many neighborhood committees simply aren’t implementing the announced relaxation of the lockdown policies. Alexander Weng of Germany and his wife managed to enjoy four hours of freedom before one of the guards tested positive. They’ve been forced to stay at home again ever since. "Our housing complex has 18 buildings, each of them with 20 floors – there must be 6,000 people living here. Getting to zero cases is almost impossible."

