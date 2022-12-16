The security booth in front of the quarantine center in northeastern Beijing has already been abandoned, with just a couple of traffic cones lying about. There are 13 buses parked in a side street, with a note in their windshields: "Hello, this vehicle is transporting passengers who have had contact with COVID, and I am thus not able to get out. Should you wish to speak with me, please call," they read. Beneath the note is a mobile phone number. But nobody answers if you dial.

The pandemic is about it enter its fourth year, but in China, it feels like it is only just beginning. The country is likely facing the uncontrolled spread of the disease, right in the middle of winter. Hundreds of thousands of people could die. And hardly anyone is really prepared. There is a lack of medicine, rapid antigen tests and protective clothing – in the country that essentially invented the concept of medical diplomacy. In the past couple of years of the pandemic, heads of state and government around the world eagerly awaited the next shipment of vaccine or medical supplies from the People’s Republic. Now, it’s China itself that is facing shortages.

Pain medication and drugs to reduce fever are sold out in many places. In the vast majority of pharmacies in the capital, only remedies from Chinese medicine are available, herbal mixtures that you must have faith in. It’s almost like in North Korea, where pretty much every illness is treated with ginseng because there isn’t anything else.

Instead, the black market is flourishing. You can obtain the drug Paxlovid, which can reduce the viral load if taken promptly after infection, but a single package currently costs 2,980 yuan, the equivalent of 400 euros. It isn’t even clear, though, whether the black-market version of the drug contains what it is supposed to or if the pills are just thrown together with whatever ingredients might be available.

There is also a lack of intensive care beds in the country. Hospitals have set up wings for patients suffering from fever, but at the Chaoyang Hospital in the embassy quarter of Beijing, for example, hundreds of people line up in the cold for several hours on end, before having to wait several more hours once they get into the hospital. If they weren’t infected before, they certainly will be once its their turn to receive treatment.