Debt Forgiveness for Cape Verde A Climate Deal that Could Become a Model for Others

The capital city of Praia already has a similar plant, which supplies residents of the drought-stricken island of Santiago with tap water. At least it was supposed to. Senior engineer Mario Pereira is standing in front of a large monitor displaying the various pumping and filtration systems: four lines, each representing a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters. But only three of the lines light up green. The fourth is red, meaning it is out of commission. "There’s always something," Pereira mumbles, pushing a few buttons, although it does nothing to change the red status.

The desalination plant, which runs 24 hours a day, has been expanded twice - once in 2013 and again in 2022. But the operators still can’t keep up with Praia’s gigantic growth. "We fill maybe 70 percent of the demand," says engineer Pereira. "We actually need much more capacity." Demand has also been growing because many wells and dams on the island have long since dried up, and seawater is the only alternative. The plant’s electricity is generated primarily by an old diesel generators, an expensive and not exactly environmentally friendly technology. The government in Cape Verde also wants to change that in the future, and it could use the money from the debt deal with Portugal to do so.

They are still just plans, big ideas, but at least they provide a ray of hope for this country on the western edge of Africa, plagued as it is by climate change. Several other countries like Kenya, Colombia, Pakistan and Argentina are seeking similar deals with their creditors, and the model is already being implemented in some Central American and Caribbean countries. It could, in other words, become something of a standard - a beacon of hope. In part because criticism of the industrialized world - that wealthy countries are not doing enough to combat climate change - continues to grow louder.