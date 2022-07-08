DER SPIEGEL Interview with Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani "You Ask Questions Like an Investigator"

DER SPIEGEL: But now you are talking down your own family’s role in this war, and also your own.

Haqqani: The Haqqanis have nothing to do with many of the attacks that are blamed on my family. Yes, we were at war, and I belonged to one side. Both sides attacked each other. There were actions and reactions, but I myself never fought.

DER SPIEGEL: Your organization's training facilities for suicide bombers are located in Miranshah, your family's long-time home in exile in Pakistan. The strategic and military leadership for these facilities is under the umbrella of current Afghan interior minister, your brother, Sirajuddin Haqqani. It is hard to imagine that you spent almost all your life there but had no knowledge of what was being planned there.

Haqqani: You ask questions like an investigator. Are you planning on opening up a case against me? Don't worry, I'm only joking …

DER SPIEGEL: Before you returned to Afghanistan with the Taliban last year, as the victor, you spent a few years in Kabul involuntarily …

Haqqani: That's right. In 2014, I was arrested in Qatar on behalf of the then Kabul government and extradited to Afghanistan. This happened completely illegally. I was kept in solitary confinement for years in a tiny cell, first in an intelligence prison, then in Bagram. That was against all the laws and rules that prevailed in that country at that time as well.

DER SPIEGEL: You were sentenced to death by two courts for being jointly responsible for serious terrorist attacks. But the sentence was never carried out because of your family's good international relations.

Haqqani: I was really innocent, a young religious student in my eighth year. I was only on holiday in Qatar. There, I visited friends and relatives who had just been released from Guantanamo.

DER SPIEGEL: The Haqqani network is credited with countless assassinations, with countless innocent victims, and it is said that you knew about the assassination plans. Later, in 2017, the German Embassy in Kabul was one of the targets. More than a hundred people died.

Haqqani: These claims are totally baseless. All the accusations that were made against me at the time in these court proceedings are false.

DER SPIEGEL: After almost five years in captivity, you were exchanged for two lecturers at Kabul's American University in 2019. Kevin King of the United States and the Timothy Weeks of Australia had been kidnapped by the Haqqani Network just for this purpose. Both men were held in captivity for a long time. Are you sorry today about what was done to them?

Haqqani: I am not happy about what happened then. But I also had no knowledge of the plan to arrest the professors to exchange them for me. On the other hand, against all norms and rules, I was kept in solitary confinement for years. At some point, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan found itself at such an extreme point where all avenues seemed to be blocked that it felt compelled to take special measures and steps to get its citizen – i.e., me – released.

DER SPIEGEL: Does one injustice justify another?

Haqqani: Please, we did not choose this war. It was forced upon us. I hope that we will never have to suffer these things we suffered during those years again.

DER SPIEGEL: Rahmatullah Nabil who was the intelligence chief at the time, claims that after your arrest in Kabul, he put you in a car and had you driven to the places where the assassins of the Haqqani network had carried out their deadliest attacks. Back at the headquarters of the Afghan intelligence service NDS, then deeply impressed and moved by the destruction you saw, you then are then alleged to have willingly signed a confession. Is that true?

Haqqani: Nothing of the sort is true. I have not confessed to any suicide attacks. Many attacks in the past two decades that have been blamed on my family were not perpetrated by us. Our family's name has often been used by graduates of the Haqqania madrassa (Eds: one of the old Koran schools) in Pakistan, without our knowledge. Anyone can use this name if they have previously studied at this religious school.