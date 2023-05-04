Deserting Putin A Visit to the Soldiers Who Have Fled Russia's War

He said he had written to the embassies of Britain, Canada, France, Sweden and Switzerland and had contacted Pro Asyl, Amnesty International and Human Rights First. He had gotten in touch with German organizations like the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation as well as the Red Cross.

When he arrived in Kazakhstan last September, the first thing he did was email White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who had said in a press briefing: "There are people out there in Russia who do not want to fight Putin's war or die for it (…) Anyone seeking refuge for persecution, regardless of their nationality, may apply for asylum in the United States."

"Dear Karine Jean-Pierre," the radioman wrote to her. "I'm trapped in a vicious circle." To apply for asylum, he needed a recommendation from a U.S. Embassy, but he was told at the embassy that they were not responsible.

Karine Jean-Pierre didn't answer him.

The radioman then sent an e-mail to the German Embassy. He said his unit was still on the front lines, and he was asking for a humanitarian visa. The next day he received a reply without any name on it.

"Good day. Thank you for contacting us. A visa for humanitarian reasons is granted to a narrow group of people (usually opposition politicians and journalists or active public figures). In this case, we require documentary evidence of your active work against the war, as well as evidence that you are being threatened by the Russian authorities (we cannot tell you specifically which documents this includes). You also have to prove your connections to Germany."

The embassy also informed him that he could apply for asylum. However, he would have to be in Germany to apply due to what is called the "territoriality principle."

The radioman says he obtained a fake passport on the darknet in November for 2,500 euros. He used it in an attempt to flee to Europe a few days before the Russians put him on the international wanted list. He says he bought a ticket to Belgrade, with a stopover in Frankfurt. "I know three words in German: 'Ich heiße' (my name is) and 'Asyl'." But he says they wouldn't issue him a boarding pass at Air Astana. They said that 40 Russians had already applied for asylum in this manner, and this path had now been blocked.

The deserters meet frequently in Astana within walking distance of the European embassies in a small office where a lawyer tutors them in dealing with authorities. On this morning, another newcomer has arrived, the artist. He has only been in the country for three weeks.

The lawyer is reserved, leaving the radioman to do the talking. He gives tips to the new guy: Don't go to the airport, no SIM cards, avoid intersections with surveillance cameras. He talks about how the Kazakh government is caught between a Putin it doesn't want to agitate and a West whose money it needs. He then shares what happened to the tank crewman.

The tank crewman has been released after two days of detention. But the men in Astana aren't sure why. Are the Kazakhs now giving Putin the middle finger after all? Or has a single prosecutor gotten out of line? When the artist asks what this means for him, neither the lawyer nor the radioman can give him much of an answer. They recommend that he get used to this "limbo."