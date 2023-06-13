They must be extremely close, Navee Cheachean tells the group, pointing to large footprints in the dried mud. It is an evening in late March and a group of men and women wearing headlamps are marching across a farm track. Cheachean is president of the Chonburi Elephant Volunteers, one of dozens of such volunteer groups surrounding the Khao Ang Rue Nai preserve that is focused on keeping the elephants away. The group is made up of 20-something men and women dressed in camouflage who head out to the plantations in pickup trucks after fortifying themselves with curry and tick repellent. In a region where there isn’t much to do once the sun goes down – and the sun goes down early – aside from drink beer and listen to music, driving elephants out of surrounding farmland offers a welcome night-time diversion.

On this particular evening, a farmer has called for help, saying that elephants had wandered into her orchard and were making a feast out of the ripe durians.

"Nobody helps us. Policymakers look the other way," says Cheachean. "We are the only ones who help the people here."

"To do this job," adds another member of the group, "you need heart and you need to be free of fear."

You can hear wild elephants – their deep, breathy wheezing – well before they step out of the undergrowth where they can be seen. Or you might hear their steps as they crush branches and roots underfoot, pausing all the while to listen closely for signs of danger.