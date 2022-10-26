Epidemiologist Jeremy Farrar on the Next Viral Threat “I Fear We Are at the Beginning of an Era of Pandemics”

Farrar: What we're seeing right now is certainly not a coincidence. In 1999, it started with the Nipah virus in Malaysia. Then came SARS-1, MERS, Ebola in West Africa, Zika in Brazil, SARS-CoV-2. There are more and more people in the world, and living together in small spaces in big cities favors the spread of many viruses. And something is changing at the human-animal interface that makes it easier for viruses to jump to us. We are now 8 billion people, and we are expanding our habitat further and further into nature, and animals are migrating into cities. I fear we are at the beginning of an era of pandemics.

DER SPIEGEL: In early 2020, you were very concerned that SARS-CoV-2 might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. At that time, you estimated the probability of such a lab leak to be about 50 percent, but you now consider the lab hypothesis to be very unlikely. Why?

Farrar: When the sequence of SARS-CoV-2 was released on January 10, 2020, some features stood out that at first glance looked unusual and therefore suspicious. However, as I see it today, this was mainly due to our level of knowledge at that time. It then became apparent quite quickly that the characteristics that initially looked alarming were also found in other natural coronaviruses. Moreover, in retrospect, we see that the wild type of the virus in Wuhan was by no means optimally adapted to humans; Omicron is much better adapted. Apart from the location of the outbreak, Wuhan, there is actually nothing that speaks for a lab leak. For me, the probability that SARS-CoV-2 originated in animals is over 90 percent.

DER SPIEGEL: Can you completely rule out a laboratory origin?

Farrar: No, I can't, and I'm afraid this question may still be controversial a hundred years from now. Of course, more transparency from the Chinese about the research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology would be absolutely desirable; without their cooperation, I don't think we'll ever be able to sort this out. But I think this is an illusion in the current political situation. Therefore, in order to prevent future pandemics or at least detect them early, I think it is much more important to invest money into research into the interface between the animal kingdom and humans now.

DER SPIEGEL: During the course of the pandemic, the discussion about vaccination and corona measures also became increasingly aggressive. Fewer and fewer people are now willing to show consideration for vulnerable people. Has the pandemic destroyed our solidarity?

Farrar: I'm afraid so. But it didn't just start with COVID. This rift between rich and poor, healthy and sick, privileged and those without opportunity was going through society before that. COVID just made it worse.

DER SPIEGEL: How dangerous do you think long COVID is?

Farrar: Long COVID, with chronic fatigue and neurological symptoms, will be with us for a very long time, I fear. And it's going to have a massive impact on the lives of a lot of people, quite often still young people, who can't concentrate, who can't work because of exhaustion. And we've only been dealing with this new infection for two and a half years. We don't know what the long-term consequences of COVID are for mental health and also for the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain. There have probably been 6 billion people infected in the world. Even if infection only increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes or maybe dementia by a tiny fraction, it creates a huge public health problem.

DER SPIEGEL: Have you personally had COVID?

Farrar: No. And I'm very sure I haven't contracted it unnoticed either. I'm taking part as a volunteer in a study conducted by the British Office for National Statistics. Every month, I am tested for acute and past corona infection. I really have never had corona.

DER SPIEGEL: Neither have we. Mr. Farrar, we thank you for this interview.