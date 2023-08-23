Erasing the Existence of 1,500 People Britain's Ongoing Colonial Crime in the Indian Ocean

The Killing of the Dogs

Around 200 kilometers to the north, on Peros Banhos and the Solomon Islands, the Chagossians were allowed to remain for a bit longer. But ultimately, they had to go as well. In spring 1973, the Nordvaer sailed off for the last time, carrying 47 children, eight men and nine women, with each of them allowed to bring along one trunk or one suitcase.

Prior to boarding the ship, the residents had to watch as their dogs were killed, either shot to death or herded into factory halls where coconut oil was once extracted from copra. Once inside, they were poisoned to death using car exhaust.

The British governor deemed that only the horses were allowed to come along, which were accommodated on deck, while the people were housed down below. Raymonde Désiré was in the late stages of pregnancy when she boarded and gave birth a week later to her son, Georges Désiré, with no doctor or midwife present. His birth certificate lists his place of birth as "Nordvaer.” "It wasn’t easy,” says Désiré, and she’s not just talking about her delivery.

Not much value was attached to the people on board the ship, nor was much consideration given as to where they should end up. For more than 200 of them, the voyage ended in exile on the Seychelles, which was still a British colony at the time. But nobody there was particularly interested in welcoming the newcomers with open arms. Instead, the islanders would yell "anarah!" at them, meaning "simpleton" or "uncivilized."

The vast majority of the archipelago’s population, though, were deposited on Mauritius, which had recently received its independence and wasn’t particularly pleased about "Les Îlois," the foreign islanders, who found makeshift lodging in abandoned barracks next to garbage dumps on the outskirts of the capital of Port Louis. There they sat, despised by the locals, jobless and without hope of ever seeing their homeland again.

The suicide rate among the newcomers was high. Those who lived through this period say that many people died of "sagren," meaning distress.