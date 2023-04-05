Ethiopia After the Civil War A Fragile Peace in the Wake of Unspeakable Horrors

Before the Eyes of Her Daughter

One 25-year-old, who asks that we call her Lemlem, tells the story of what happened to her while sitting in an empty classroom. She is wearing a yellow dress, and as she talks, she rubs her thumbnail along the tips of her fingers. Then, she presses her hands together.

On March 7, 2021 – she was seven months pregnant – she was sitting with her mother in their small home. Her four-year-old daughter was playing on the floor, she recalls, when a soldier from the Ethiopian army walked in and began hitting them with a stick – until the stick finally broke. Then, she says, six more soldiers joined them. They threw her on the bed. One soldier brought a soft drink for her mother and told her to shut her mouth and drink her soda.

Lemlem says the soldiers then began raping her one after the other, right in front of her mother and daughter. Her mother begged them for mercy, but the soldiers just pointed their rifles at her and told her to keep quiet. Lemlem says she thinks it continued for three hours, but she cannot say for sure.

In her desperation, her young daughter picked apart an onion into tiny pieces as her mother was being raped. Before the soldiers left the house, she says, they pushed the remains of the onion into Lemlem. She was bleeding and feared that she would lose her unborn child. The soldiers then asked her who was the father of her unborn child. She lied, telling them that he was a soldier in the Ethiopian army. The men, she says, believed her and didn’t cut open her belly as she had feared they would do. The unborn baby survived.

Lemlem begins crying, staring at the floor. "My older daughter now lives with my mother. She is afraid whenever she is with me. I hardly ever see her anymore,” she says, her voice choked with tears.