Embrapa began researching wheat for tropical climates back in the mid-1980s – with little to show for it early on. The cereal didn’t grow well and its gluten content was too low. Agricultural technician Julio Cesar Albrecht, 60, has been selecting wheat plants for Embrapa since 1985, pollinating those by hand that demonstrate promising characteristics for withstanding droughts or pests, and creating new crossbreeds.

He has considered giving up on more than one occasion. His research has been called into question and he has faced funding cuts. But then, Albrecht reflected on his childhood and the beautiful wheat fields stretching out in front of his family’s home in southern Brazil. He remembered playing hide-and-seek in those fields and recalled the dark, whole-grain bread he would bake with his mother and eat with butter and honey, just as his German ancestors had.

Despite all of the setbacks he encountered, Albrecht never lost his faith in a wheat variety that could thrive in the tropics. On the first Tuesday in August, he is sitting in the sparsely furnished conference room of the local Embrapa office in Planaltina and can hardly hide his pleasure.