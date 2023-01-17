Sergeant Landers approaches a family that is walking by the crime scene and wants to know what they saw. Not much, they answer, before going on a rant about the safety situation in the neighborhood and about the lack of recreational opportunities for the youth. The policewoman listens patiently, knowing full well that the residents are right. She also lives here, after all. "Violence is pervasive, not just on the streets, but in homes," Landers says. "Daughters see how their mothers get beat up. Later, when their own husbands do the same, they think it's normal."

Then she gets back in the patrol car, always holding her mobile phone in her right hand, with new messages arriving constantly. She answers with voice messages as she drives. Almost everyone in Manenberg has her number – just about every woman, at least. At stoplights, drivers greet her from other cars, many exchange a quick joke, to which Landers usually responds to with a snappy comeback before hitting the gas. On weekends, many women also come to her home, where she offers them grilled steaks and a few hours away from their violent husbands.

One of her regular visitors is Regina Marcus. When the patrol car drives up, the 44-year-old is already running out of the house to greet the policewoman with a warm hug. Then they go into the house together – Marcus sits down on her sofa in the sparsely furnished living room, junk lying around everywhere. Marcus says that a few days ago, gang members broke in and beat her up. Once again, she says, it was about her ex-boyfriend, a known gangster in Manenberg. She reported him for assault and he is in custody. The gang wants her to drop the charges. Landers leans against the cabinet. She knows the story. She drives by Marcus' house regularly to check up on her.