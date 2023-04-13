DER SPIEGEL: Among the many accusations in the charges is one that could possibly jeopardize your qualification as a candidate. It concerns an expensive gift watch from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It has been alleged that you bought it from the state when you were prime minister and then turned around and resold it at a higher price. What’s that all about?

Khan: A public servant here must pay 50 percent of the value of a gift if he wants to keep it. That's what I did. I used the proceeds to tar the road in front of my house, which was in very poor condition. One should be more concerned about the two previous heads of state, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, who actually stole such gifts.

DER SPIEGEL: Can you be more specific?

Khan: They were given expensive cars as gifts and used them without paying. That is unlawful. But all this is documented in the Tosha Khana, the repository for state gifts. It will all come to light.