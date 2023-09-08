Gangs, Corruption and Collapse The Slow and Steady Demise of South Africa

The government long treated Eskom as a convenient and fecund source of easily accessed lucre. According to the company’s former CEO, government ministers were also part of the cartel that plundered the utility’s coffers. The executive had hoped to be able to save Eskom, but he was ultimately forced to resign and only barely managed to survive a poisoning attack. Gwarube says her party recently petitioned for the establishment of a parliamentary committee to investigate what happened to Eskom. "The ANC representatives voted against it," she says.

Ever since the fire in early 2022, the lawmaking body has only actually been operating at around 20 percent, the DA floor leader estimates. But, she adds, the bitterness detectable in her voice, the ANC isn’t interested in a functioning parliament anyway. "It would not be the resting place or refuge then for people who have stolen money from the public."

To change the course of the country, Gwarube’s DA party formed the "Moonshot Pact" in August together with six other parties. The goal of the alliance is to ensure that in next year’s elections, the ANC – for the first time since the end of Apartheid – will lose its absolute majority. Many South Africans fear that another legislative period under the party’s leadership could make the country’s collapse irreversible.

In February, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the most important international institution for combatting illegal money flows, placed South Africa on its "gray list," putting it in the company of failed states like South Sudan and Haiti.

How could things get so bad? The search for answers leads to the country’s commercial capitals and political nerve centers. To dilapidated rail lines, indifferent officials and run-down city quarters. And to people who, despite all of the headwinds, continue to search for ways out of the crisis.