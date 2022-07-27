Fink founded Blackrock in 1988, just as the new era of globalization was taking shape and the New York financial industry was preparing to help it get started. The simple recipe: Suck up as much money as you can, invest it broadly and cheaply without actively searching for the best companies, and let the ocean of ever-growing financial capital carry you to the top. Fink recognized that globalization and capital markets would form a symbiotic relationship: Financial investors tore down barriers and allowed unprecedented amounts of money to flow around the world. More and more countries opened up to international capital, right up to China. Stocks, bonds and commodity futures were shifted around the globe in milliseconds. Swelling capital markets and a growing global economy kept feeding New York's financial specialists with trillions and trillions.

No other industry has become so rich and so powerful through globalization. Blackrock holds stakes in 33 of the 40 companies on Germany's blue-chip DAX index as well as hundreds of other corporations around the world. Fink, who is worth a billion dollars himself, advises leaders of countries and central bank presidents. His annual open letters to the world's most powerful corporate leaders have become a kind of gospel of capitalism.

If you want to find out where things are heading, it's good to talk to Fink. In the long term, he still believes in the internationally networked economy and the power of the capital markets, Fink says, sitting in front of a large world map, his brow furrowed. " But the Russian invasion has ended the globalization we've had for 30 years ." Definitely.

So, what happens now? " Companies will have to move more of their production and larger parts of their supply chains closer to their markets ." For decades, he says, everything has been geared toward producing more efficiently. " Now, companies are learning that secure production is even more important than producing cheaply ." As are governments for whom economic independence is more important than maximum growth.

Fink is certain that international corporations will withdraw from some countries. Not only because of the economic risks, but also because of moral risks. " Companies today have to face political and social issues on a very different level ," he says.

Fink doesn't say exactly which countries he is referring to, but he does name a few that could potentially benefit from this shift. Mexico and Brazil, for example. Countries where production is cheaper, but where human rights are still largely respected.

But relocating production, abandoning markets and building new supply chains is expensive. It will drive prices even higher. " Unfortunately, one consequence is the comeback of inflation ," Fink says. At least until companies succeed in creating alternatives. " I think it will take two or three years for new capacity to cause inflationary pressures to subside ."

Fink knows that the new current is no longer stoppable. When climate change became a mainstream issue and politicians finally began adopting countermeasures, Fink exhorted corporate bosses to be sustainable in his New Year's letter – even threatening to pull his capital out.

Now, Fink is also responding to the new, geopolitical threat to the financial world manifested by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. " Access to the global capital market isn't a right, it's a privilege ," Fink says. He says Russia has been stripped of that privilege and that several hundred Western companies left the country " not only because of the sanctions, but because their stakeholders – shareholders, employees and customers – demanded it. " In principle, at least, he says this could also happen in other countries, adding that such thoughts are voiced regularly in Beijing.

This is Fink's way of pointing out the power of global corporations and investors. They have a lot to lose if global trade shrinks. And countries that seek to opt out of the networked economy and want to return to a world of hostile blocks have even more to lose.

As such, Fink warns Europe against pushing ahead with the formation of its own bloc and somehow decoupling itself from China. " The leading tech companies come from the U.S., China and South Korea ," Fink points out. His advice for steering through the upcoming decade of uncertainty: " Europe needs to invest more in technology. And the Germans need to get faster, too ."

Brussels: The Agenda-Setter of the New Era

On a sunny early summer day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is standing on the beach of the small Danish port town of Esbjerg. She is dressed in the maritime colors of white and blue. Behind her, the towering hulks of wind turbines rise into the sky; in the distance, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are stumbling across a dusty field of pebbles with construction cranes rising above.

Where lecterns now stand, thousands of wind turbines will be loaded onto special ships in the next few years and transported out to sea for final assembly. Within a few years, von der Leyen promises, the North Sea will be transformed into a "green power plant" that will supply millions of European households with electricity. "The more independent we become of fossil energy," she says, "the more independent we become of Putin."