Despite the approaching election, the government apparatus in Berlin is sinking into its summer slumber during these weeks, and the campaign itself isn’t showing much urgency either. At the Foreign Ministry, many of the Afghanistan experts are still on holiday or are new in their posts. The state secretary responsible for the portfolio, Miguel Berger, is away on vacation, as if the developments in Afghanistan have little to do with him. And then, as fate will have it, one of the embassy’s most experienced crisis managers happens to be out of the office during the crucial days due to urgent surgery.

At the end of July 2021, Antje Leendertse takes over command. The state secretary is a veteran diplomat, and a few weeks later, she will move to New York as Germany's ambassador to the United Nations. But she has little experience with Afghanistan. She’s not an expert and she’s never been there. She is just doing vacation replacement.

The front where she has to take up a position also isn't in Kabul, but rather in Berlin, between the Spree River and the Brandenburg Gate. It's not the Taliban she's worried about, but Seehofer’s staff at the Interior Ministry – because they're putting the brakes on procedures for getting local Afghan hires out of the country and want deportation flights to finally recommence. The next one is scheduled for August 4.

The night before, the state secretary is stuck in a conference call on international health policy, which wraps up around 7 p.m. Leendertse describes what happens next to DER SPIEGEL as follows: At 7:30 p.m., an official from the legal department calls and says they have to cancel the deportation flight the next day – because of the security incident. Could she please make a call to the state secretary in the Interior Ministry?

What security incident? Well, she is told, van Thiel has reported the Kabul attack and that the embassy is under fire. Leendertse hasn’t read the mail yet, but she also knows that a few lines from Kabul won’t be enough to dissuade the Interior Ministry from continuing deportations. She needs more ammunition. So, she arranges a conference call with all the "usual suspects," as she puts it.