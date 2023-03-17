Germany’s Skilled Immigration Act of March 2020 was designed to improve the situation. But in practice, the hurdles are still incredibly high, particularly when it comes to the complicated process of recognizing degrees and diplomas. The current coalition government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz now wants to improve the situation and make legal immigration easier. At the same time, the Development Ministry in Berlin has presented a new strategy for Africa, in which migration is presented as an opportunity and not as a frightening specter. And it is all to take shape in Ghana.

Michael Yeboah’s mobile phone rings yet again, from a number that has already called twice this morning. He picks up, and after just a few seconds, it becomes clear that the caller is already sitting outside his office in the waiting room. The office doesn’t actually have scheduled consultation hours on this Friday, but given the current rush, nobody is splitting hairs. Yeboah asks the woman to come into his small, sterile office furnished with a small table and three chairs. The advisor runs through his standard litany of questions: "What’s your name?" "What’s your background?" "Why do you want to go to Germany?"

Vida Akuyo, 40, read on the internet that the center is helping people get to Germany. She also found a video on the web, posted by a Portuguese businesswoman, in which she demonstrates her stucco skills. "I would love to learn that in Germany," Akuyo says, adding that she currently works for a non-governmental organization, but doesn’t earn enough to support her life in Accra. She is willing to try to start over – with vocational training in Germany.