An Unforgiving Tone

Even after coups, state apparatuses aren't generally abolished. The successors, after all, want to continue governing. But the Pasdaran and other organizations are Khomeini's creations, entities established for the sole purpose of maintaining the dictatorship's power. If they were to fall, more than a few generals would have to fear for their jobs and their lives. The Pasadaran could be disbanded entirely and corporate holdings of its officers expropriated. That creates loyalty.

Especially given that the Pasdaran acted as a murdering, torturing spearhead in defense of the regime and are now even more hated by the opposition.

The opposition rapper Toomaj Salehi, who has become a voice of the protest movement, prophesied in one of his last music videos before his arrest: "I saw a cage in the coffee cup of the government." He further rapped: "I saw a queue, Revolutionary Guards and mullahs, people in suits and ties who embezzled funds or profited from rents, lobbyists abroad, journalists and reporters, the government artist, all of whom were on trial."

Salehi, too, is now facing the death penalty. With his desire to bring everyone to trial, even those who themselves have no blood on their hands, he is speaking from the heart of many. The anger against the regime is too great, and the suffering of the victims has gone on for too long. Indeed, the calls aren't just limited to legal action, angry discussions among the opposition sometimes include demands to "line them up against the wall." But not everyone is comfortable with such calls. "All they want is to dance on the corpses of their oppressors," criticizes a woman from Tehran who rejects the regime but is also skeptical of the protest movement.

The unforgiving tone, the anger of the protesters is understandable, says Iranian sociology professor Mohammad Ali Kadivar, who teaches at Boston College and recently published a book on democracy movements and upheavals. "But it's not promising. The protest movement is up against a very powerful opponent," he says. The opposition, he says, needs allies within the power apparatus. He says there are many opportunists in the regime who only participate to enrich themselves. They could also change sides depending on which way the wind is blowing, he says. But: "If you only threaten them, they will stick with the regime all the more."