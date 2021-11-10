Healing Societal Rifts A Photographic Journey through South Sudan's Burgeoning Music Scene
The youth of South Sudan have grown up in an independent country, but it is one torn apart by ethnic violence and poverty.Foto: Adrienne Surprenant / Collectif Item
Rasta Jimmy hopes his singing can contribute to peace.Foto: Adrienne Surprenant / Collectif Item
Colorful T-shirts and traditional jewelry: Young women from the Lopid tribe, an ethnic minority in South Sudan, dance at a wedding.Foto: Adrienne Surprenant / Collectif Item