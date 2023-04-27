Health Care in Africa Hospitals Experience Fringe Benefits of COVID Pandemic

Nurse Emily Chepn’geno checks the patient’s breathing tube. Everything seems fine. She’s just pleased that the pandemic is over and normality has returned. But she says there are some remnants from the pandemic. Like the WhatsApp group that Nairobi’s critical care nurses used to join forces in July 2020. "We still use it to exchange ideas about all kinds of things when we get stuck," says Chepn’geno. Or an informal system for referring patients to other hospitals using quick dial lists on mobile phones. What sometimes took hours before COVID is now done in seconds and is well rehearsed. In addition, all nursing staff are now trained in resuscitation, both in theory and, due to experience in the pandemic, in practice.

Hospital boss Gakombe has big plans – he wants to make full use of the new operating theaters, which have become money makers for his hospital. Joint operations, brain surgery, minimally invasive procedures – it should now be possible to get any of these done in Kenya. He’s also pinning his hopes on politics. "When I was a presidential advisor, it was always about the economy. Health played virtually no role. That’s different now. The issue is at the top of the agenda," says Gakombe. In fact, there have been ceremonious openings of numerous health centers in Kenya in recent months. But it remains to be seen how sustainable the whole development will be.

WHO coordinator Thierno Balde is cautiously optimistic. "The pandemic was a tough wake-up call," he says. "Now, it is up to us to do something about it."