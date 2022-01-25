"The Torturers Have Humiliated Him" Opposition Figure Describes Detention of Ugandan Writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija

Uganda's perpetual president, Yoweri Museveni, is grooming his son as his successor. When satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija went after the scion on Twitter, he was arrested and tortured. His opposition ally Stella Nyanzi spoke with DER SPIEGEL about the situation in her country.