IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva "Germany Has a Problem"

DER SPIEGEL: Ms. Georgieva, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been the dominant topic here in Davos. You come from Bulgaria, so we would like to ask you a personal question: Did you expect that something like this could happen?

Georgieva: I did understand that there was a risk, but I was still shocked. The consequences of the war for the Ukrainian people, but also for the world, are horrific. I know this personally because I have a close relative who was in Kharkiv when the war started and experienced the horrors himself. You know, I grew up behind the Iron Curtain. Now, the war is leading to a new fragmentation of the world.

About Kristalina Georgieva Foto: Dieter Mayr/ DER SPIEGEL Kristalina Georgieva, born 1966, has been the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2019. The Bulgarian economist was vice president of the European Commission prior to joining the IMF.

DER SPIEGEL: Is the international community doing enough to stop the war? Georgieva: Europe and the world have stepped up to the challenge. If there is any silver lining, it is the recognition that we can no longer close our eyes to developments elsewhere: War in Ukraine means hunger in Africa. A virus from Wuhan is causing a pandemic around the world. And CO2 emissions in one place are driving climate change across the planet.

DER SPIEGEL: Do you believe the hunger crisis you mentioned can still be prevented? Georgieva: Only if we do more. First, we need to oppose export restrictions on food, which almost 30 countries have already enacted. I understand that governments want to protect their own populations from shortages. But in doing so, we prolong the suffering of others. Second, we need to use the food we have more efficiently. And third, we need to give poor countries in particular the financial resources they need to secure supplies.

DER SPIEGEL: What does that mean in concrete terms? Georgieva: Take a country in Africa that is dependent on the world market for food, where prices have risen massively. We need to help such countries so that they can secure supplies for their people. We need a rapid international response so that people don't starve.

DER SPIEGEL: What should this response look like? Georgieva: Almost 30 countries are experiencing severe problems with their balance of payments because of food prices. Some of them have asked us for support. We are helping them with a special trust fund for poor countries with a zero percent interest rate. We are also looking very closely at what international institutions can do to make food production more efficient. Supply has to be increased. DER SPIEGEL: Helping Ukraine and the countries that are particularly affected is one thing. But what can we do to end the war? Germany has been arguing internally for months about a possible natural gas embargo. In its new report on Germany, the IMF has warned of risks. Why?

Georgieva: Germany has a problem because it cannot quickly free itself from its dependence on Russian gas imports. The impact is uncertain, but likely to be sizable. According to calculations by some economists, the German economy could shrink by up to 6 percent if Russia abruptly decides to stop gas supplies. So Germany has to be thoughtful about how it uses its fiscal space. DER SPIEGEL: Germany’s fiscal space is also restricted by the country's constitutionally anchored debt ceiling, which Finance Minister Christian Lindner would like to return to as early as next year. Do you think that will work?

Georgieva: Under our baseline scenario, yes. Germany is already preparing to withdraw some of the support measures implemented during the corona crisis. Also, many support measures with regards to the high energy prices are only temporary. If energy prices continue to fall, the debt brake target is realistic. DER SPIEGEL: And if energy prices rise? Georgieva: Then it would be wiser for Germany to take further steps to support the economy. I would like to explicitly praise Germany for not blocking EU plans to suspend the Stability and Growth Pact until the end of 2023. If conditions deteriorate, Germany should also reconsider the timing for the return to the debt brake. DER SPIEGEL: Have you said as much to the German finance minister? Georgieva: I have met Mr. Lindner a couple of times and our conversations are always very productive. We both believe in an old idea of Adam Smith on how to make countries prosperous: through peace, low taxes and the rule of law. This applies in modern times as well. Germany has shown impressive leadership in the group of G-7 countries.

DER SPIEGEL: What leads you to this conclusion? Georgieva: The fact that the G-7 countries have agreed on financial aid of almost $20 billion for Ukraine. This ensures that inflation in the country is not fueled any further. As Germans, you know what hyperinflation means. But it's also enormously important for the morale of the population that the state is able to meet its financial obligations. DER SPIEGEL: Could you give an example? Georgieva: My relative in Ukraine had a toothache. But even in a contested city like Kharkiv, he was able to go to the dentist. Ukraine's social security systems work, pensions continue to be paid. In Kharkiv, flowers and trees are planted by the side of the road every spring. Even now, the city is still doing that - in the middle of the war. DER SPIEGEL: Ukraine will need even more financial aid to rebuild. Some argue that Russia's international financial reserves, which have been frozen, should be used for this purpose. Do you think that's the right step? Georgieva: This is not for the International Monetary Fund to decide. But we are facing questions today for which there is no precedent. What is the appropriate response to a war that was considered unthinkable? The international community needs to discuss the status of the world as it is today – and not as it was in 1944, when the founding fathers of the IMF and World Bank met.