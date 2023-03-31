Indictment of Donald Trump He Had It Coming

The old Stormy Daniels case is a perfect example: Even as Trump’s former aide Michael Cohen was long since sent to jail, in part because of this episode, the investigation into Trump simply went on and on, even though the evidence against him was comparable. Now, though, the wait is over.

In a constitutional democracy like the U.S., nobody can stand above the law, not even Donald Trump. If there is sufficient evidence against him in a case, he must be indicted and convicted. If not, then not. That is how the system is supposed to work, and there can be no exceptions for a former president.

Pouring Fuel on the Fire

The case in New York could ultimately contribute to other prosecutors discarding their concerns and moving forward with legal proceedings against Trump. It is, at least, possible that various other investigations into the former president – such as the responsibility he may bear for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – don’t drag on ad infinitum and are soon brought to a conclusion. If that happens, Trump could be faced with more indictments. And more potential convictions.