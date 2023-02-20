The obvious purpose of this virtual goon squad is to attack targets, manipulate debates and set political agendas. In most cases, the patterns are similar: The fake influencers first post their stolen profile picture and then systematically retweet posts from major media brands like the BBC to make it look like unsuspicious activity. Only then do they strike on behalf of their client. Together with its partners in the joint reporting project, DER SPIEGEL found around 20 different campaigns from such AIMS avatars – one to stir up sentiment in favor of the continued operation of nuclear power plants in California, for example.

Tal Hanan, alias Jorge, did not provide answers to an extensive list of questions from Forbidden Stories about the accusations by the time of the publication of this article. However, he denies "any wrongdoing." His brother Zohar Hanan, alias Nick, merely informed us by the time of publication that he had has been working "all my life according to the law!" The Israeli government did not answer questions submitted by DER SPIEGEL.

The effort was worth it for the cyber-mercenaries. Manipulating the truth has grown into a multi-billion-dollar business in which, according to experts, hundreds of service providers are active around the world alongside state actors. And the falsehood industry is growing quickly.

Political campaigns, propaganda on behalf of certain interests, the attempt to shift public opinion in a specific direction – all of that used to only be possible with the budgets available to secret service organizations. But today, there are social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Telegram and WhatsApp that can be used to disseminate one's message. A shadow market has developed, where manipulation and deception have become part of the standard offerings for customers willing to pay. And the palette of services available is broad: Some companies purchase huge numbers of followers for their customers, or they create fake accounts, while others come up with lies for online campaigns. Yet others falsify documents with the aim of ruining the reputation of a company or a political opponent.

Emma Briant, one of the world's foremost experts on information warfare who was involved in uncovering the Cambridge Analytica scandal, is concerned that the public continues to primarily focus on Facebook, Twitter and similar media companies. She says they are ignoring the real problem: "this massive industry which exists beneath the shadows."

Among the giants in this industry is a dubious company called Eliminalia, which promises its customers: "We erase your past." It ensures that information about clients can no longer be found online. Even inconvenient articles in the media can be made to disappear. It is a popular service, particularly, it would seem, for criminals, such as money launderers with links to the Medellin drug cartel, notorious financial swindlers and convicted sex offenders. Such are the findings from an extensive leak from Eliminalia databases, which Forbidden Stories partners were able to examine.

The dataset includes contracts, customer names and other internal company information, a total of 500,000 documents that shed light on the ruthless methods used. According to the data, Eliminalia employees falsify content, backdate posts and regularly lie about their own identity. In the past, the company has posed as a European Union institution and employees have sometimes pretended to be lawyers.

Companies are also among Eliminalia clients. One example is the Italian technology firm Area Spa, which sold a surveillance system to Syria and then wanted to scrub that information from the digital world. When contacted, the company confirmed that it had been an Eliminalia customer, adding that they had relied on Eliminalia to act lawfully and were unaware of any legal wrongdoing.

When reached for comment, Eliminalia said that it would be unable to answer the submitted questions within the week provided. The company also said that the list of questions indicated a "a partial and dishonorable approach" and that they involved company secrets.

"We have observed that the market for similar companies is growing around the world," says a leading Western intelligence agent, though he adds that he hadn't yet heard of Team Jorge. There is, though, an increasing number of "aggressive service providers," says the information specialist, who is also an intelligence veteran. He specializes in hybrid threats, a catchall term that refers to a variety of attack methods aimed at breaking down societies.