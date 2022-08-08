DER SPIEGEL: The Pakistani intelligence service is alleged to have provided intensive support for the Taliban's fight against the government in Kabul. In the recent years of war, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have lost their lives through bombings or attacks. Your father and brother were also murdered. Can there ever be forgiveness after so much bloodshed?

Karzai: This has to stop one day. Preferably today. During my tenure, the country had almost come back together, only the Taliban were left out. That was a mistake. The Taliban should now learn from this and try everything to bring back the opponent before it is too late. I can already see dangerous signs gathering. Unfortunately.

Karzai’s young daughter suddenly appears in the office. The five-year-old is wearing a yellow T-shirt and snuggles up with her father. He introduces us. She speaks a few words of English. Then Karzai gently sends her back to the house. Karzai has all the appearances of the doting father.

DER SPIEGEL: Is the country on the brink of civil war again?

Karzai: I hope not. What we need now is a dialogue between Afghans. In the end, a Loya Jirga of the Afghan people should decide on all the important issues, on the flag and the government of the country and the form of government. That is the only way out. If that does not succeed, the conflicts will become rampant.

DER SPIEGEL: Afghanistan's economy was kept going artificially, also because countless aid organizations were working there. The army’s salaries came from the U.S. All that no longer exists. How are the Afghan people getting by today?

Karzai: There is abject poverty. The middle class that we built up during my time in office is essential for the country’s growth – it is disappearing The lecturers at the universities, the teachers, the businesses, the people in the administration, they have left. But that was the class that held this society together. So, I appeal to the current government to provide every possible incentive so that the people who are still working will stay. And again: If women are not part of the workforce, then there will never be security in Afghanistan.

DER SPIEGEL: What do you mean?

Karzai: These well-educated women must go back to work, they are part of Afghan progress. The Taliban government must ensure that they do not once again become a neglected group that symbolizes regression.