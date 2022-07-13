Interview with Crypto Critic Molly White "There's So Much Hype!"

White: I see it as very concerning. It's such a risky thing to do with your money. People call it an investment, but I don't even really see it as an investment. It's as if a pension fund decided that they wanted to buy a bunch of lottery tickets.

DER SPIEGEL: Is the current crypto crash a good, even healthy thing for the market?

White: There are a lot of people who talk about the downturn, as if it's going to weed out the people who are just there to make a quick buck and who aren't passionate about the technology. That may be true, but it doesn't change the fact that I just don't see a lot of potential there. I had hoped that maybe I would see fewer scams, as people weren't able to make as big returns off of defrauding people. But so far, I haven't seen much of a change there. And then as far as the collapse of various different projects and the downturn in price, I think that has had some really devastating effects on people who were sold this promise that crypto was an investment and they could make these huge returns, that they might have a ticket to financial freedom.

DER SPIEGEL: Would you dare to predict Bitcoin's future price trend?

White: The future always turns out to be way weirder than anything I could predict. In general, crypto tends to go through these cycles of boom and bust again and again. I feel like that is doomed to continue unless there is some major change, like more regulation.

DER SPIEGEL: How important is the aspect of environmental damage to you?

White: It is a very serious issue that Bitcoin and Ethereum and some of these larger cryptocurrencies are using just unconscionable amounts of electricity for something that is not providing much in terms of real value. But I also try not to overstate it too much in my own criticisms. When I focus too much on the environmental things, people would just say, "Well, OK, how can we fix the environmental side of it?" And then keep all the rest.